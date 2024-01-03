From House of the Dragon to Fallout. The five most anticipated TV series in 2024

Listen to the audio version of the article

Thanks to the Hollywood strike which has slowed down if not blocked the production of TV series, 2024 is starting in fits and starts with a program still to be perfected. Among the series that were scheduled for 2024 but have been moved to 2025 are The White Lotus, Euphoria and The Last of Us. Dune Prophecy prequel to Dune should instead arrive in autumn, the same goes for Stranger Things 5 ​​but rumors say that it could be postponed to 2025. There are no certainties but we know something and so here is our list of the most anticipated TV series this year.

Fallout – Season 1 – April 12

If you’ve already played the Bethesda title, you already know everything. We are talking about one of the most intense and complex post-apocalyptic scenarios of recent years. Imagine America in the 1950s projected into the future and after the bomb. You can’t do it just because you don’t know Fallout. (Amazon Prime video)

Bridgerton – Season 3 – May 16

Court affairs, dangerous relationships and the unbearable lightness of having nothing better to do return. We start again from the interrupted story between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. This year too, all eyes are on Lady Whistledown’s poisonous feathers. (Netflix)

House of the dragon – Stagione 2 – Estate

It is the most awaited and therefore even if there is no date it is worth reporting. Not everyone liked the prequel to Game of Thrones but those who finished the first series know that it was worth it. We expect a lot from the Targaryens and want them to be ruthless and ferocious more than ever. (Sky and Now TV)

Sea Outside – Season 4 – February 1st

We were left on edge but from the first episodes we will find out who fired the shots between Rosa Esposito, Carmine and Don Salvatore. While we have already understood that Edoardo is not dead. Mare Fuori is an incredible success because nothing in that series is credible. It is pure, scholastic and inspired fiction. (Rai Player)

Share this: Facebook

X

