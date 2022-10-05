Listen to the audio version of the article

In the picturesque BMW headquarters in Munich, Xiaomi today unveiled a large number of products, focusing everything on cutting-edge technologies. The lion’s share was obviously played by smartphones, with the “12T” family in which the new top of the range Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are placed, available in Cosmic Black, Clear Blue and Lunar Silver colors. Thin and light, they incorporate a battery capable of holding up (on average) all day and boast three extremely specialized cameras that are able to return excellent photos in practically all conditions. While the main camera on the back of the Xiaomi 12T is able to shoot at 108megapixels that of its big brother 12T PRO reaches 200megapixels, an exaggerated resolution that will rarely bring any real benefits used by itself. And Xiaomi also knows this since to activate the maximum resolution mode you need to enter a separate menu and then click a tiny “button” at the top. So what are 200 megapixels for? Probably to attract less technical consumers with a large number. “In fact, having 200 megapixels allows you to have a certain leverage on the consumer,” – says Davide Lunardelli – Head Of Marketing of Xiaomi Italia – “but that’s not all. In Xiaomi we are always ready to experiment with the new and most advanced technologies that arrive on the market. “

The use of AI in the photos

Artificial intelligence in the camera means good photos without effort And, in fact, perhaps the real strength of these super cameras lies precisely in the machine learning-based processing engine that is able to improve photos based on the extra information that the sensor collects. , even if to us humans they are of little significance or even to be discarded. Alongside the large, nearly one-inch diagonal main sensor is an 8-megapixel camera for wide-field shots, capable of embracing the widest panoramas and groups of people, and a 2-megapixel sensor dedicated to close-up shots ( macro). The use of each optical group is completely automatic and does not require any user intervention that can be limited to frame the subject and press the shutter button. The smartphone will choose which camera to use and how, possibly using the support of Xiaomi’s AI that can be activated via a touch on the screen.

The watchword is to give vent to creativity

The imaging part includes a wide range of options ranging from night shots to managing panoramic photos through document scanning, 4K video creation, long exposures, slow motion, time lapse and so on, in a collection of functions that they allow you to express yourself very creatively. In this sense, the clone function deserves a note, which creates videos with a subject that moves until it “absorbs” the positions in which it was frozen during shooting. Another feature that will surely be appreciated by everyone is the super fast battery charging. Thanks to an incredible 120W / h charger, 12T series smartphones can go from zero to completely full in less than 20 minutes, with a boost that allows you to pass the 50% threshold in less than eight. In this way, it is very easy to avoid running out of water even if you use the device intensively because it is enough to charge it for a coffee time to have several hours of autonomy again. The new Xioami Redmi Pad was also presented, a tablet with a 10.6 ”screen especially designed to strain the eyes as little as possible, even during TV series marathons. Very interesting is its front camera which is positioned on the long side, so that it is much more effective during video conferences.It is not Elon Musk’s robot, but at home it is much more useful

Here is the Vacuum X10+

Moving on to the appliances department, today the Robot Vacuum X10 + was presented, a floor cleaning robot that is able to empty the contents of the dust collection drawer by itself and wash the floor mops automatically, then drying them to avoid bad smells. Its charging base, in fact, acts as a mini workshop from which to draw clean water to clean the floors and in which to unload the collected. The price may seem high at 899 euros, and in fact the audience that was in the room did not comment with the usual buzz of approval when it was announced, but when you consider how much cordless vacuum cleaners cost, you can understand that all the automation in this robot it is quite cheap. “The robot vacuum cleaner market” – says Lunardelli – “is a very interesting niche in which our products are doing well. The public’s sensitivity is good, but perhaps not yet evolved enough to accept a high cost for a product that still does a lot of things and improves the quality of life. In televisions, however, things are much better. People are used to buying televisions and our brand is positioning itself very well on the Italian market. We cannot yet declare the position, for internal reasons, but we are very happy ”.

The news on televisions

Xiaomi aims for the leading positions in the TV marketThe Xiaomi TV Q2 Series televisions, always presented today, are in fact well made and with many of the features that are expected from quality televisions, at a price that seems lower than what it should. All equipped with QLED technology, therefore Quantum Dot, they support Dolby Vision TM IQ and Dolby Atmos, also incorporating nine light sensors to detect the surrounding lighting and adapt the image to the screen. A microphone allows you to use Google Assistant directly from the TV, using it as a hub to also control any other Xiaomi products in the house, such as the just mentioned robot vacuum cleaner. The 50 “is available from 599.99 euros going to 699, 99 and 899.90 for the 55 and 65 “cuts. During the event, the new Xiaomi Smart Band 7 pro were also presented, with the rectangular display. For 99 euros, you can count on a device that incorporates as many as 110 modes related to sport, a resistance to immersion up to 5 atmospheres and 150 dials to choose from.