FromSoftware Chooses Assembly Freedom Over Open World in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Title: FromSoftware Explains Why Armored Core VI Opted for Constrained Maps Over Open World

Subtitle: Developers prioritize assembly freedom and mecha movement control in upcoming game

By Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

FromSoftware, the renowned video game developer behind hit titles like Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, reveals the reasoning behind their decision to abandon the open-world concept for their highly anticipated game, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

During an interview with game director Masaru Yamamura and producer Yasunori Ogura, FromSoftware shared their perspective on the choice between a linear campaign and an open-world experience. They acknowledged that despite initial thoughts of embracing the open-world format for Armored Core VI, they ultimately realized it would be too restrictive for players in certain aspects.

“In the initial stages of development, we did think about pushing it in a more open-world direction. But we chose against it purely because we wanted to focus on the assembly aspect and the level of freedom that assembly brings,” Yamamura explained.

The team recognized that an open-world design would necessitate imposing limitations on players’ movement, mecha speed, and exploration possibilities. This would introduce a level of stress that would detract from the game’s intended experience. Instead, they decided to create more curated and constrained maps, providing greater control over mecha movement and a heightened sense of freedom within those designated spaces.

Armored Core VI’s emphasis lies in its assembly mechanics, allowing players to customize and craft their mechas extensively. By opting for a more curated approach, FromSoftware can preserve the depth of the assembly mechanic without compromising on the quality of gameplay.

Acknowledging the boldness of their decision, FromSoftware broke away from the industry norm of claiming all aspects of a game are equally deep. They recognize that the true focus of Armored Core VI lies in empowering players with an unparalleled sense of freedom in mecha customization and movement.

