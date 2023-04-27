Home » FromSoftware’s new work “Machine Wars Mercenary VI Realm Skyfire” releases real machine combat screens and sales version information | 4Gamers
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that the brand-new action game “Mercator VI: Realm Sky Fire” jointly developed with FromSoftware will be released simultaneously globally on August 25, 2023, with a new trailer released and pre-orders open.

“Machine Wars VI” tells the story of a mysterious new substance discovered on the remote planet Rubicon 3. This substance is believed to be used as an energy source, bringing about dramatic growth in human technology and communication capabilities. However, this matter became a catastrophe, engulfing a planet and surrounding planets in flames and storms, engulfing the entire galaxy in flames.

Nearly a century later, the same material reappeared on the planet Rubicon 3, which was heavily polluted by the cataclysm and became a blockade. A conflict erupted between extraterrestrial corporations and rebel groups for control of the substance. Players will play as independent mercenaries attempting to infiltrate the Rubicon, and find themselves drawn into the strife between alien corporations and other factions surrounding the substance.

ARMORED CORE VI_15ARMORED CORE VI_14ARMORED CORE VI_13ARMORED CORE VI_12ARMORED CORE VI_11ARMORED CORE VI_10ARMORED CORE VI_09ARMORED CORE VI_08ARMORED CORE VI_07ARMORED CORE VI_06ARMORED CORE VI_05ARMORED CORE VI_04ARMORED CORE VI_03ARMORED CORE VI_02ARMORED CORE VI_01

Players will drive a high-mobility mech that can be assembled by themselves, face powerful enemies, and enjoy refreshing battles in the air and on the ground, with full attack and defense. In order to become the most successful and profitable mercenary on Planet Rubicon 3, players need to use the rapidly changing combat distance and environment in the battle to conduct defense and all-round combat to overcome difficult enemies and tricky scenes.

Bandai Namco will release a digital deluxe edition that includes the game software, digital artbook and digital soundtrack. As well as physical luxury limited editions and collector’s editions of PS5 and PS4.The limited edition includes a mecha model, while the collector’s edition also includes a Garner library, the contents are as follows

“Men Wars VI Realm Skyfire” will be released on August 25th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One (supports smart distribution), and STEAM.

