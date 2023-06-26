Fuji earlier announced the launch of the new Polaroid model Instax SQ40, which has a retro body design and is covered with black artificial leather. It mainly uses Instax Square photo paper with a size of 62 x 62 mm.

Fuji launches new Polaroid camera Instax SQ40 with retro look and retractable lens design

However, Instax SQ40 itself does not have the function of saving photos as digital files. It can only record and develop them on photo paper. It is mainly used for fun shooting or hand-book recording of life.

The Instax SQ40 adopts a retractable lens design and supports automatic exposure. It can correspond to a 35mm equivalent shooting mode and a self-timer function corresponding to a shooting distance of 0.3-0.5 meters, and can preview the self-timer composition through the mirror on the body.

Fuji is expected to launch the Polaroid in June, with a suggested price of $150.

