In addition to the new Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also presented laptops at the last launch, the Galaxy Book3 series and the 3 Ultra. Especially in the presale, Samsung attracts customers with exciting promotions. 3K AMOLED display and NVIDIA graphics card Samsung now also offers an Ultra version of its laptops, which is also at the top of the price range. The manufacturer advertises […]

The post Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Samsung with tempting pre-order promotion first appeared on Technology News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook