Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 FE: How are Samsung’s flagships different? | samsung galaxy s23 ultra | Samsung galaxy s23 fe cell phone

With the S24 just around the corner, the Galaxy S23 FE was finally launched in Spain. After a long pause, Samsung resurrected its phone series Fan Edition with the launch of Galaxy S23 FE, which features significant improvements compared to its predecessor, such as more powerful cameras, a faster chip, and a modern design.

Samsung has chosen to launch this highly competent device in various aspects, and we will take the opportunity to detail the notable differences that distinguish the FE from Samsung’s latest flagship models.

Regarding the design, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE shares similarities with the S23 and S23+, including the rounded corners and the number of sensors. However, it differs from the Ultra in the presentation of the edges. The Galaxy S23 FE is available in Graphite, Cream, Purple, and Mint colors, with two exclusive colors offered on the official website: Indigo and Tangerine. In comparison, the base colors of the S23s were Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

In terms of the screen, the S23 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X display, offering FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, sitting between the S23 and the S23+ in terms of size.

The camera system of the Galaxy S23 FE includes a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, and a 10 MP selfie camera on the front.

The S23 FE uses the Exynos 2200 processor, while the original S23 models are based on the performance of the Galaxy-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Additionally, the new model features a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, positioning it in between the other S23 models in terms of battery capacity and charging speed.

With these differences outlined, consumers are now equipped with the necessary information to choose the most suitable smartphone for their needs between the Galaxy S23 and the S23 FE.

