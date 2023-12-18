Renowned Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís praises Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during concert

Mexican Singer Marco Antonio Solís, known as “El Buki,” praised Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during his concert in San Salvador on Friday. The singer thanked Bukele for his “great work” and commended him as an example for the world. The concert, attended by thousands of Salvadorans, saw Solís express his admiration for the changes in El Salvador under Bukele’s leadership.

President Bukele shared the singer’s remarks on social media, acknowledging the praise with a lighthearted comment. Bukele’s popularity and approval ratings have been the highest among Latin American leaders, according to a study by CID Gallup. Experts have also hailed Bukele’s leadership as world-class, attributing his success to his Territorial Control Plan and other innovative policies.

Since taking office in 2019, Bukele has implemented various measures to combat crime and improve security in El Salvador. This includes a cell phone signal blockade in prisons and a reinforced military force, resulting in significant drops in crime rates. The United States also revoked its travel alert for citizens visiting El Salvador due to the improved security situation.

Bukele’s swift and effective actions have made him a popular and respected leader among Salvadorans and have garnered attention and admiration internationally.

