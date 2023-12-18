Home » Renowned Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís praises Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during concert
Entertainment

Renowned Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís praises Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during concert

by admin
Renowned Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís praises Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during concert

Mexican Singer Marco Antonio Solís, known as “El Buki,” praised Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during his concert in San Salvador on Friday. The singer thanked Bukele for his “great work” and commended him as an example for the world. The concert, attended by thousands of Salvadorans, saw Solís express his admiration for the changes in El Salvador under Bukele’s leadership.

President Bukele shared the singer’s remarks on social media, acknowledging the praise with a lighthearted comment. Bukele’s popularity and approval ratings have been the highest among Latin American leaders, according to a study by CID Gallup. Experts have also hailed Bukele’s leadership as world-class, attributing his success to his Territorial Control Plan and other innovative policies.

Since taking office in 2019, Bukele has implemented various measures to combat crime and improve security in El Salvador. This includes a cell phone signal blockade in prisons and a reinforced military force, resulting in significant drops in crime rates. The United States also revoked its travel alert for citizens visiting El Salvador due to the improved security situation.

Bukele’s swift and effective actions have made him a popular and respected leader among Salvadorans and have garnered attention and admiration internationally.

See also  Zhang Huimei will return to the Little Arena in April next year for "12 consecutive singing" concerts | ASMR |

You may also like

The power of diversification in real estate

Naples, Venice, Rome: three ways to Christmas

Jason Momoa Talks Future of Aquaman Franchise and...

The change of government delayed the opening of...

Zodiac Signs and Money: April Predictions and Rituals...

“THE ONE PIECE” Remake: Celebrating 25 Years of...

Devin Booker lights up the 4th quarter and...

Gabriel Calvo’s Departure from ‘Mil Oficios’ and the...

Former ‘Blind Married’ participant Lien finds new love...

Recognizing High-Quality Content: The Best of Chinese Media...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy