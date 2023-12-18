Giannis Antetokounmpo BROKE RECORD by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Giannis Antetokounmpo Surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Historic Night for Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history within the NBA, and tonight was no different as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their 19th victory of the season against the Houston Rockets with a score of 128-119. With this win, the Bucks remain second in the Eastern Conference, while the Rockets are currently seventh in the west with 13 wins and 10 losses.

During the game, Fred VanVleet and Alperen Segun stood out for the defeated Rockets, while Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were instrumental in securing the victory for the Bucks. Lillard scored 39 points, collected five rebounds, and gave 11 assists, while Antetokounmpo added 26 points, 17 rebounds, and 3 assists. Notably, Antetokounmpo’s rebounds in this game made him a historical leader in this area for the franchise.

In a significant milestone, Antetokounmpo has now surpassed the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in one of the parameters. Abdul-Jabbar, a Hall of Famer and 19-time All-Star, spent his first six seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he accumulated a total of 14,211 points and 7,161 rebounds. Despite Abdul-Jabbar’s impressive record, Giannis Antetokounmpo, a seven-time All-Star, has taken just over 10 seasons to surpass Abdul-Jabbar in rebounds.

During the game against the Houston Rockets on December 17, Antetokounmpo reached 7,165 rebounds, positioning himself as a historical leader in this area for the franchise. He is also the Bucks’ all-time top scorer with 17,065 points, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

With this achievement, Antetokounmpo adds another remarkable feat to his illustrious career and further solidifies his place in NBA history.