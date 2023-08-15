Home » The Letenský master missed the penalty at the wrong moment. Dirty words were running through my head, admitted Krejčí
Sports

The Letenský master missed the penalty at the wrong moment. Dirty words were running through my head, admitted Krejčí

by admin
The Letenský master missed the penalty at the wrong moment. Dirty words were running through my head, admitted Krejčí

“When the ball bounced off the crossbar, I was thinking dirty words. Even so, I believed that we would advance. Unfortunately, it didn’t work,” Krejčí lamented after the dramatic match, which started with a shock for Sparta, when they conceded in the 15th second. But then they rallied to an excellent performance, scored three goals and reached for promotion.

“Of course, we are very sorry to be eliminated, we don’t play in the Champions League every year. But I’m proud of the team for what we did. After a lightning strike by the Danes, we got back into the game. Our response was great. Maybe that goal also helped us, Copenhagen didn’t have to be so active up front, on the contrary, we were more confident in the offensive,” said Krejčí, whose header after a corner kick was disallowed by the referee due to a foul. The other two chances were caught by Copenhagen’s excellent goalkeeper.

FC Copenhagen fans marched through Prague and, accompanied by the police, arrived at LetnáVideo: Sport.cz

“I went into every chance with a clear head. In life, you simply have to experience the unpleasant situations in order to experience the good ones. There have been a lot of good ones in recent months, unfortunately now a bad one has arrived. But I believe that all of this will move us forward and we will be more resilient in the future,” said Krejčí, who did not want to judge whether he experienced the biggest disappointment of his career on Tuesday night at Letná.

“I have already experienced a lot of difficult moments, team and personal. Of course, the Champions League is not played normally, and our disappointment corresponds to that. In short, that’s how sport is sometimes,” concluded the flight captain.

You may also like

Beware Messi: Philadelphia Union Proves to be a...

Youku Sports Becomes Sponsor of China Badminton Open,...

Federer guest of honor at the Laver Cup...

The Legacy of ‘The Blind Side’ Comes into...

Mancini and the truth about farewell to the...

MANHART Unveils Customized BMW E30 M3: Introducing the...

Mancini says he left the national team because...

Xingyao: The Stunning Dress of the Hangzhou Asian...

Spain continue their dream course and reach the...

Kansas City Royals Stage Comeback to Defeat Seattle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy