The Letenský master missed the penalty at the wrong moment. Dirty words were running through my head, admitted Krejčí

“When the ball bounced off the crossbar, I was thinking dirty words. Even so, I believed that we would advance. Unfortunately, it didn’t work,” Krejčí lamented after the dramatic match, which started with a shock for Sparta, when they conceded in the 15th second. But then they rallied to an excellent performance, scored three goals and reached for promotion.

“Of course, we are very sorry to be eliminated, we don’t play in the Champions League every year. But I’m proud of the team for what we did. After a lightning strike by the Danes, we got back into the game. Our response was great. Maybe that goal also helped us, Copenhagen didn’t have to be so active up front, on the contrary, we were more confident in the offensive,” said Krejčí, whose header after a corner kick was disallowed by the referee due to a foul. The other two chances were caught by Copenhagen’s excellent goalkeeper.

FC Copenhagen fans marched through Prague and, accompanied by the police, arrived at LetnáVideo: Sport.cz

“I went into every chance with a clear head. In life, you simply have to experience the unpleasant situations in order to experience the good ones. There have been a lot of good ones in recent months, unfortunately now a bad one has arrived. But I believe that all of this will move us forward and we will be more resilient in the future,” said Krejčí, who did not want to judge whether he experienced the biggest disappointment of his career on Tuesday night at Letná.

“I have already experienced a lot of difficult moments, team and personal. Of course, the Champions League is not played normally, and our disappointment corresponds to that. In short, that’s how sport is sometimes,” concluded the flight captain.