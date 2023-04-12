Home Technology Gears of War: The Card Game Now Available – – Gamereactor
Despite frequent rumors that Gears 6 is in full production, it’s still unannounced and will be released in 2024 at the earliest.However, that doesn’t mean we won’t have Gears of War until then, because nowGears of War: The Card GameAlready released, it’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a card game based on Gears of War.

Published by SFG, the game is available for £34.99/€34.95 in English and Spanish. This game is suitable for two, and a round takes an estimated 30-60 minutes. SFG itself describes it this way:

Experience the gritty gunplay of a video game in this official two-player card game. Command a COG force or Locust Horde and take control of the battlefield, one chapter at a time.

Strategize in each chapter, strengthening you with classic characters like Marcus Phoenix, General Ram, August “Cole Train” Cole, Dominique Santiago, and Damon Baird troops.

Every battle counts. Everything that happens in each chapter changes what happens next, so you better be ready to rule. The decks you build and the decisions you make will change the way you play each campaign, making this a game you can reload time and time again.

