Geekom Miniair 11 in the test: Mini PC with Windows 11 for 199 euros

The mini PC is a usable device with a fairly current Intel CPU (Intel Celeron N5095 with up to 2.90 GHz and four cores), sufficient main memory for office applications (8 GB, 16 GB or 32 GB RAM, DDR4) and the Possibility to connect two monitors with UHD (4K). The device has two memory banks. The data is stored on a 256 GB M2 SSD. It is possible to install SSDs with a capacity of up to 1 TB in the device. Mouse and keyboard are not included.

A Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip is also included. This also allows the Windows drive encryption Bitlocker to be used. This is part of Windows 11 Professional. Linux can be easily installed on the device.

The mini PC is ideal for office applications and for surfing the Internet. It can also be used to stream videos. However, the performance is only average. This is proven by the just under 200 points in PC Mark 10 for Windows. Modern laptops usually achieve more than 5000 points here. The graphics adapter consists of an integrated Intel graphics chip on the motherboard (Intel UHD 605). Unfortunately, PCs in this category usually only have one network interface installed, so the Miniair 11 cannot be used as a firewall appliance for OPNsense, Pfsense and Co.

Beautiful optics that can be hidden behind the monitor



The Geekom Miniair 11 is available in black and makes a high-quality impression, thanks to the piano lacquer finish. When the device is on, the power button will glow blue. The PC weighs 500 grams and has compact dimensions of 117 × 112 × 34 millimeters. In addition, there is the very low background noise of around 45 dB. It’s quiet, but there are also devices that are even quieter. However, the mini PC can hardly be heard on the desk. Due to its low weight, the PC can also be used as a portable device. However, the manufacturer also supplies an attachment with which the PC can be permanently installed on the VESA mount behind a monitor. As a result, the device disappears completely from the desk and does not take up any space.

Cheap price for home office pc



For 199 euros, buyers get 8 GB of RAM and a fairly fast 256 GB SSD. The device therefore primarily focuses on applications for working or playing videos.

In addition to an HDMI connection, the Geekom Miniair 11 also offers a mini display port connection. So that HDMI monitors can also be connected here, the manufacturer includes an adapter cable from Mini-DP to HDMI. This allows users to operate two monitors in parallel. There is also a USB-C port (data only) on the front, as well as another USB-A slot with USB 3.2 Gen 1 and a jack for headphones or a microphone.

A security port from Kensington is available on the side. On the back there are two USB-A ports according to USB 3.2 Gen 1 and another USB-C slot (data only). There is also an SD card port. There is also a conventional gigabit network adapter. Other interfaces are missing. In addition to the gigabit adapter, the mini PC also offers Wifi 5, but no Wifi 6. The somewhat older Bluetooth 4.2 is also included.

Setting up and operating the Geekom Miniair 11 with Windows 11



The initial setup of Windows 11 is completed quickly. Only the Windows 11 assistant has to be worked through here, everything else is already on the SSD. There is no bloatware or other trial versions on the device, only Windows 11 Professional

Windows 11 Pro 21H2 is already preinstalled, but not yet with Windows 11 22H2, so an update orgy is pending. This takes longer than the rest of the setup, but plays an important role in security. Updating to the new version took well over an hour for us.

After the first start, the Windows update function should first be tried to bring Windows 11 up to a new and secure level. Then you should take a look at the device manager (devmgmt.msc) to at least write down the drivers that are necessary for a new installation. There is no data carrier included. Therefore, it makes sense to get all the drivers from the respective manufacturers in order to have all the necessary data ready for a new installation of Windows 11. However, the devices are largely standard goods whose drivers are already included in Windows 11. If you display the installed software with “appwiz.cpl”, you will see various extensions from Intel and Realtek, which have to be laboriously acquired for a new installation. It therefore makes sense to archive these tools in good time.

In general, it also makes sense to back up the Windows 11 product key. There are various tools available on the Internet for this purpose, for example “Magical Jelly Bean Keyfinder”. This is necessary to be able to reinstall Windows 11 in an emergency. The installation files can be obtained from Microsoft, but a product key is required for installation.

Preis



The Geekom Miniair 11 is currently heavily discounted on Amazon. The variant with Intel Celeron N5095, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD costs only 199 Euro.

Conclusion

