GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB version, NVIDIA confirms release of GeForce RTX 4060 series in mid-May

That GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB launch, 8GB is meant to be…

AMD Radeon RX 7600 is expected to go on sale on May 25, and the NVIDIA part will not let the Red Army be too arrogant, because the Green Army has already confirmed the release time of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB.

At the beginning, everyone thought that NVIDIA would choose to announce the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti at Computex 2023, but now the latest information points out that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is expected to go on sale on May 24, earlier than the AMD Radeon RX 7600.

On the other hand, NVIDIA has added a 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which is incomprehensible. After all, it is already known that there is a 16GB version, and consumers may have much lower demand for the 8GB version of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.

Like the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, the GeForce RTX 4060 will be released in July.

In any case, it is now certain that NVIDIA will release the GeForce RTX 4060 series graphics cards in mid-May, and the next step is to see how NVIDIA will price them, and the GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics cards facing AIC partners full of mountains and valleys.


