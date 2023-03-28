Home Technology Geoff Keighley has “a lot to share” – – Gamereactor
Technology

Geoff Keighley has “a lot to share” – – Gamereactor

by admin

A few hours ago, it was revealed that Ubisoft had decided to skip E3 2023 and instead run a separateUbisoft Forwardflow. Still, there’s no concrete explanation as to why they decided to skip E3, but it’s possible The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley was involved in some way.

Kinda Funny and Gamertag Radio host Parris Lilly atTwittercommented on all this and wrote:

“Instead of E3, it should be ‘LA Games Week.’ The summer games festival kicks off, after which the publisher hosts a week of digital and in-person media events, a two-day fan festival for the public. It’s essentially E3, but Publishers are allowed to do their own activities.

This led Keighley to postReply “Lots to share soon!It looks like Keighley is actually planning something, and it’s not too far-fetched to believe that Ubisoft’s exit from E3 might have something to do with it.

Whatever it is that keeps us intrigued, Keighley rarely disappoints and it seems like June is going to be a lot of fun for gamers, E3 or not.

image fromGeoff Keighley on Twitter.

See also  The biggest "planet killer" in recent years will cross the Earth's orbit (picture) Asteroid | Potentially dangerous celestial bodies | Near-Earth objects |

You may also like

Amazon’s Fallout Series Has Finished Filming – Fallout...

Beer recycling: energy from brewery waste – TechFieber...

piqd | Business wisdom for those in a...

Mozilla Launches Mozilla.ai Startup to Create an Independent,...

Data found on the dark web by every...

Epic Games showcases the realistic effect presented by...

Media Markt offer: Get 3 games for the...

Nintendo Wii U, 3DS eShop will be closed...

The AI ​​had a problem with its hands....

Anker EverFrost – cool & freezer incl. power...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy