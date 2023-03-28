A few hours ago, it was revealed that Ubisoft had decided to skip E3 2023 and instead run a separateUbisoft Forwardflow. Still, there’s no concrete explanation as to why they decided to skip E3, but it’s possible The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley was involved in some way.

Kinda Funny and Gamertag Radio host Parris Lilly atTwittercommented on all this and wrote:

“Instead of E3, it should be ‘LA Games Week.’ The summer games festival kicks off, after which the publisher hosts a week of digital and in-person media events, a two-day fan festival for the public. It’s essentially E3, but Publishers are allowed to do their own activities.

This led Keighley to postReply “Lots to share soon!It looks like Keighley is actually planning something, and it’s not too far-fetched to believe that Ubisoft’s exit from E3 might have something to do with it.

Whatever it is that keeps us intrigued, Keighley rarely disappoints and it seems like June is going to be a lot of fun for gamers, E3 or not.