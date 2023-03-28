“Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on March 28th, according to foreign media reports, the cosmic funny team is back, Marvel’s new film “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” has released a new trailer, and the Chinese mainland is officially scheduled to be released on May 5th, simultaneously with North America.

This film is the end of the “Silver Guardian” series. The team’s last joint adventure, the funny and passionate style of painting suddenly becomes very cruel… Continue to be directed by James Gunn, the protagonists all return, and Adam Warlock, New characters such as Supreme Evolution.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” was released in 2014. It is adapted from the superhero group of the same name in Marvel Comics. This film is the tenth work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. It is produced by Marvel Pictures and distributed by Walt Disney Studios. Directed by James Gunn, written by Nicole Perlman, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Koo Pearl, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close and Benicio del Toro.

The plot tells that in 1988, after the teenager Peter Quill witnessed the death of his mother, Merdis Quill, from brain cancer, he was abducted into the universe by the Interstellar Thieves Legion “Predators”, and the leader of the Predators, Yondu, raised him and brought him up. Train him to be an interstellar bandit who calls himself “Star-Lord”. Many years later, Quill, who grew up, came to the abandoned planet “Morag” alone, and listened to the “Madden Songs Great Empire Part 1” left to him by his mother before he was alive. The robot Klaus, the accuser Ronan worked hard for, suddenly walked in and planned to capture him and take away the spirit ball. Although Quill managed to escape from Morag in the end, his whereabouts were accidentally discovered by Yondu, and he was also offered a reward by Yondu. At that time, the two great empires of the universe, the “Nova Empire” and the “Kree Empire”, signed a peace agreement, but they were threatened by Ronan’s indiscriminate killing of innocent people; He was able to use his hands to destroy Xandar, and Gamora, the adopted daughter of Thanos who was ordered to supervise Ronan, volunteered to carry out.

As soon as Quill came to Xandar, he was robbed of the spirit ball by Gamora, and a pair of bounty hunters Rocket Raccoon and Groot joined the fight for Quill’s bounty. But the mantis catching the cicada and the oriole followed, and the four were collectively arrested by the Nova Corps and sent to the Qien Interstellar Prison. Most of the prisoners in the prison hate Gamora, who is Ronan’s accomplice, including Drax, whose wife and daughter were slaughtered by Ronan. Gamora revealed that she was trying to sell the spirit ball to escape from the Thanos, and decided to reach a consensus with Quill and others first. Drax joins forces to escape from prison. Everyone came to the anarchic mining colony Voidland, which was transformed from the severed skulls of the ancient Celestial Group, and met Tanariel Typhon, who had collected most of the rare items in the universe. Typhon shows the “Power Stone”, one of the six “Infinity Stones” hidden in the spirit ball. The holder can use its power to easily destroy a planet, but if it cannot be controlled, it will be swallowed by energy together. Typhon’s servant Karina couldn’t stand the temptation, and she was smashed to pieces when she touched the gem with her bare hands.

The gem’s energy directly blew up Typhon’s collection, and Gamora, feeling bad, decided to hand it over to the Nova Corps to prevent it from falling into Ronan’s hands. At this time, Drax, who was eager for revenge, did not hesitate to attract Ronan’s army, and at the same time personally confronted Ronan, but was defeated by Ronan empty-handed. During the evacuation process of Gamora driving the industrial spaceship, Gamora’s adopted sister Nebula, who was also with Ronan, drove a ship to chase her, and after chasing her out of the field, destroyed Gamora’s ship and took the spirit ball away. Quill didn’t want Gamora to die and risked running out of the spaceship, saving her while being captured by Yondu. Ronan, who got the spirit ball, gradually became dissatisfied with Thanos. He held the gem and merged it into one body, and declared that he would kill Thanos after finishing Xandaar. Drax, who had experienced a fiasco, fully understood the revenge that led to his downfall, while Quill and Gamora, who were captured on the other side, persuaded Yondu to help them stop Ronan. Yondu agrees to cooperate with Quill under the condition that the gem will be his own at last, and then Rocket, Groot and Drax join the battle to save the galaxy.

After drawing up the combat project, the Predators ambushed on Xandar, and jointly attacked Ronan’s battleship “Dark Star”. During the evacuation of the city, the commander of the Nova Legion, Irani Rael, sent all the fighters of the Nova Legion to gather together and form a A huge shield prevents the Dark Star from landing on the planet. But with just one blow from Ronan with the power of gemstones, all fighters were smashed into pieces in an instant. Rocket led the Marauders to resist the enemy tenaciously. Quill and his party entered the interior of the Dark Star to find Ronan, defeating Klaus and other guards in the process. Gamora defeated Nebula on her own, forcing her to cut off her hand and jump out to grab a ship and escape. When Quill rushed into Ronan’s bridge and fired a cannonball at him, he found that Ronan was protected by gems and did not die. The rocket drove into the bridge and the Dark Star began to fall. Groot decided to sacrifice himself. And create a tree protection layer for all. After the crash of the Dark Star, Groot turned into a pile of debris, but Ronan still walked out of the wreckage. When he was about to launch a fatal blow on Xandar, Quill began to sing and dance to divert his attention. Drax smashes Ronan’s hammer with a cannon.

Gamora, Drax, and Rocket join Quill as he grabs the exposed gem and begins to be consumed by energy. However, a group of people miraculously controlled the gem in the palm of their hand, and Ronan, who couldn’t believe it, was immediately surrounded by Quill’s gem energy and smashed to pieces. Gamora seals the gem inside a sphere again, Yondu arrives to take the sphere, and Quill gives him a fake sphere with a doll in it. The Nova Corps was grateful for the feat of Quill and others, and helped them restore the Milan, and told Quill that he was actually a hybrid of human beings and an ancient alien creature, which originated from the “father” he had never seen since childhood. “. Quill handed over the sphere containing the gems to the Legion for care. This trip allowed him to let go of the shadow of his childhood, opened the letters and gifts left by his mother before his death, and listened to the second volume of “Mad Song Great Empire” in the gift box. The rocket inserted Groot’s tap root debris into the flower pot to breed Groot’s offspring, and everyone sailed to the universe to start a new journey.

In the Void, Tyvon sits in his ruined collection mandating his wounds and drank a cocktail while one of the collections, “Space Dogs,” comes to lick him, and another collection, Howard, sits next to him drinking Duck just thought it was very disgusting.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 2” was released in 2017 and is the fifteenth work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Sylvie Stallone, Kurt Russell and other new joiners.

In the last Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot, who grew into a baby form, became famous after forming the Guardians of the Galaxy. One day, they were hired by the “Soverin” to eliminate a A different-dimensional monster, Gamora’s sister Nebula was exchanged from the Sovereign high priest Ayesha, who was detained for trying to steal the Sovereign’s precious battery. Rocket steals some batteries in a moment of greed, causing them to be besieged by a Sovereign fleet shortly after they leave. Desperate, they are suddenly rescued by a white flying object, forcing them to crash-land on a nearby forest planet. After the flying objects landed together, a man came out and introduced himself as Quill’s biological father “Ego” and invited everyone to visit his planet, while Rocket and Groot stayed to repair the ship and take care of Nebula.

Ayesha hired a “predator” group headed by Yondu to capture Quill and others. They tracked the Milan and captured the rocket in the forest, but Yondu caused strong dissatisfaction from most people because of his reluctance to hand over Quill . After Nebula escaped and subdued Yongdu and Rocket, the deputy leader Electric Shock Face took the opportunity to initiate a rebellion. After overthrowing Yongdu, he took power and decided to take Yongdu and Rocket to exchange for bounties; Nebula borrowed one of their fighters to leave. Yondu and Rocket reached a consensus to find a way to escape. With the assistance of Groot and the last soldier loyal to Yondu, Kraglin, Yondu installed a new mechanical head fin, whistled and manipulated his portable arrows, and killed all the traitors Then detonate the whole ship. The four separated part of the hull and headed to the planet Ego, but Electric Shockface sent the coordinates of Yondu’s hull to the Sovereign just before he was blown to death.

Quill and others came to Yi Ge’s red asteroid, and Yi Ge explained that he was a member of the Celestial Group and formed the planet by manipulating the surrounding matter. He traveled the universe to find other life, and fell in love with Quill’s mother Meredith when he came to Earth and became pregnant with Quill. Egg taught Quill to use the power of the gods he had inherited, and the two began to establish a father-son relationship. When the father and son got along well, Gamora gradually became uneasy about the tranquility of the planet. When he came to the plain to relax, he encountered a fierce attack from Nebula’s fighter plane. Gamora fled into a cave, and Nebula chased after him and crashed the plane. The two sisters finally stopped fighting and began to understand each other, but they found countless bones in the depths of the cave together, and decided to go back to rescue Quill in panic. . And Egg’s maid, Mantis, was moved by Drax’s gentleness, and told everyone about Egg’s true purpose.

Ego explained to Quill his “expansion plan” that took thousands of years to prepare, revealing that he had planted clone seeds on every planet he visited, intending to cover and transform all planets into a part of him. But because the process requires the coordination of two people with the power of gods, he made female creatures of countless races in the universe conceive his offspring, and then hired Yondu to bring “part of” the children; Among all his descendants, only Quill inherited his god gene, and the rest of his descendants were accumulated in the hole after being drained of their vitality. However, when Ego revealed that he had intentionally caused Meredith to die of brain cancer in order to concentrate on his goal, Quill, who was in grief and anger, began to attack Ego. Ego crushed his Walkman with his own hands, forcing Quill to release his power, and all the planets in the galaxy that he implanted seeds began to be covered by his life forms. Rocket, Yondu, and Kraglin traveled hundreds of star layers to Ego’s planet, and sailed into the palace to destroy Ego’s body and save Quill. In order to prevent Ego from swallowing the entire galaxy, everyone sailed deep into the interior of the planet to destroy the core.

Ayesha led the fleet to track the signal, and collectively came to the core area of ​​the planet to start the pursuit. The rocket used energy batteries to piece together a bomb, and let the petite Groot walk into the core with the bomb, and after it was placed outside Igo’s brain Detonates after five minutes. Yondu annihilates Ayesha’s fleet with a laser launcher, but Ego also discovers their location and reappears to force Quill to release his divine power to devour the planet. Seeing that his partner was about to be swallowed, Quill used his anger as a guide to explode his strength against Egg. Ego felt that his death was approaching, and tried to persuade Quill to stop with the consequence of “losing the power of the god at the same time”, but Quill was willing to be a mortal, so that Ego collapsed together with the planet with the core explosion. After Yondu rescued Quill from the planet, he gave Quill the only portable spacesuit as atonement for the past, and accompanied Quill to enjoy the last father and son time and died in space. Afterwards, Quill and others held a heroic funeral for Yongdu. After admitting that Yongdu was his real “father”, Quill watched him cremated and left with grief.

Summoned by Rocket, various factions of the Marauders came to attend the funeral, and Chief Stark Ogged once again recognized Yondu as one of them, and was inspired by his deeds to reconvene his old comrades in arms. Although Nebula and Gamora let go of the past grievances, she finally chose to leave everyone to hunt Thanos. In exchange for Yondu’s relics, Quill gets a new Zune Walkman and Kraglin gets Yondu’s Whistling Arrow. Ayesha, who failed twice, created a new creature and named it “Adam”. Groot quickly matured into adolescence, but also entered a rebellious period, much to Quill’s distress. On the other side of the universe, a group of observers listen to a human spaceman tell his story, but eventually get bored and all leave.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)