Huang Xiaoming Accused of Using Son as a Show as They Take Summer Vacation in Hometown

Huang Xiaoming Faces Accusations of Using Son as a Publicity Stunt

Beijing, 22nd – Popular Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming has once again found himself at the center of controversy. After a photo was released of the actor playing with his son, Xiaosong Sponge, at Shanghai airport, netizens accused Huang Xiaoming of using his child as a means of gaining publicity. The picture, taken at a close distance with exceptional clarity, led to speculation about whether the photo was intentionally staged.

Huang Xiaoming and his wife Angelababy (Yang Ying) tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their son “Little Sponge” into the world. Despite their recent separation in January 2022, the couple has expressed their commitment to co-parenting their child. Xiaosong Sponge accompanied Huang Xiaoming to the airport, where they seemed to be having a delightful time together. Netizens pointed out the striking resemblance between Xiaosong Sponge’s eyes and eyebrows to those of his mother.

Sources reveal that Huang Xiaoming was taking Xiaosong Sponge to his hometown for a summer vacation. At the airport, father and son engaged in playful activities, including playing around with their suitcases and showering Xiaosong Sponge with affectionate gestures. They even wiped the sweat off his face and arranged his hair when they noticed he was perspiring. Huang Xiaoming’s fatherly qualities were undeniable, as he squatted down to wipe his son’s back when he noticed he was perspiring.

In an interesting twist, Huang Xiaoming shared that Xiaosong Sponge is too young to play with a phone, so he only gave him a phone case. However, Xiaosong Sponge still pretended to answer a phone call, displaying his adorable nature. During their playtime, Xiaosong Sponge accidentally fell down, prompting Huang Xiaoming to rush to his side, check on him, and gently pat his buttocks to comfort him. This tender moment captured Huang Xiaoming’s deep love for his son.

Although photos of Xiaosong Sponge were pixelated to protect his identity, eyewitnesses at the airport confirmed that he closely resembles his mother, Angelababy, especially in terms of his eyes and eyebrows. However, they also acknowledged that both parents are attractive individuals and predicted that Xiaosong Sponge will grow up to be a handsome young man.

The leaked photos not only showcased Huang Xiaoming’s strong connection with his son but also drew attention to their simple yet expensive clothing choices. Netizens took the time to meticulously examine the prices of their attire and concluded that they were of high quality, making a notable fashion statement.

Huang Xiaoming continues to face scrutiny and criticism from netizens, who question the intentions behind his public displays of affection for his son. However, it is important to remember that, ultimately, only Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy truly understand the dynamics of their relationship and strive to provide the best possible environment for their child.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

