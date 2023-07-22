Chinese Super League: Lu Wenjun Leads Shanghai Seaport to 3-0 Victory over Cangzhou Lions, Maintains Top Spot in Standings

Chinese Super League – Lu Wenjun blitzed Wu Lei, Kalong Jianggong Shanghai Seaport 3-0 Cangzhou Lions three-game winning streak still tops the list

Chinese Super League-Lv Wenjun blitzed Wu Lei and Kalong Jianggong Shanghai Seaport 3-0 Cangzhou Lions won three consecutive victories and still topped the list

Live broadcast, July 21st, Beijing time at 19:35 on July 21st, in the 18th round of the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Haigang played at home against the Cangzhou Lions. In the first half, Lu Wenjun scored a blitz in the opening game, and Wu Lei’s goal was blown away. Shanghai Haigang temporarily 1-0 Cangzhou Lions;

Key events of the game

In the first minute, Shanghai Haigang launched an offensive from the right. Vargas and Wang Shenchao cooperated, and then Wang Shenchao sent a cross. Look at the ball again. VAR screen.

In the 48th minute, Wu Lei received a pass from his teammate from the left, stopped the ball in the chest, then swung past Liu Yang and scored with a low shot. Shanghai Seaport 2-0 Cangzhou Lions. Look at the ball again.

In the 81st minute, Shanghai Haigang made a long pass from the backcourt, Li Peng made a clearance and kicked, and Caron scored an empty goal. Shanghai Haigang 3-0 Cangzhou Lions. Look at the ball again.

Focus moment of the game

In the 9th minute, Oscar Maritu sent a cross from the right. Liu Xinyu and Zhang Linpeng competed for the top. Zhang Linpeng cleared the ball out of the baseline.

In the 18th minute, Liu Xinyu made an inverted triangle pass from the left, Ma Fuyu followed up with a long shot, and Yan Junling flew to save the ball out of the baseline.

In the 24th minute, Wang Shenchao made a pass from the right, and Wu Lei’s header was saved by Shao Tingliang. Then Wu Lei stopped the ball and made a supplementary shot, which was blocked by the opponent.

In the 26th minute, Vargas made a pass over the top, Oscar got the ball and dunked the defender, and his left foot shot slightly missed the far post.

In the 27th minute, Wu Lei cooperated with Oscar, and after receiving a pass from the latter, he missed the goal from a small angle.

In the 38th minute, Wang Shenchao sent a cross, and then Li Shuai volleyed high.

In the 39th minute, Shanghai Haigang cooperated, Vargas directly tried a long shot from the outside, and Shao Puliang flew to save the ball out of the baseline.

In the 41st minute, Wu Lei scored with a header, but the ball was ruled invalid for offside.

In the 45th + 3 minutes, Shanghai Harbor took a free kick, and Oscar directly hit the goal and flew away.

In the 50th minute, Wu Lei received a pass from his teammate in the penalty area and faced Shao Puliang with a single-handed ball. Wu Lei’s lob shot was blocked by Shao Puliang and still ran towards the goal, but Shao Puliang reacted quickly and turned around and hit the ball out of the baseline.

In the 53rd minute, Oscar gave the ball to Wu Lei, who volleyed slightly wide.

In the 72nd minute, Oscar Maritu received a diagonal pass from his teammate, and shot from a small angle flew away.

In the 73rd minute, Shanghai Harbor counterattacked, Caron got the ball and dribbled all the way, and Shao Puliang saved the goal with a single shot.

In the 76th minute, the Cangzhou Lions had a corner kick, and Wang Shenchao’s header missed the goal.

In the 77th minute, Oscar Maritou moved forward quickly. After receiving a long pass from his teammate, he swayed past the defender. Yan Junling blocked his shot and the ball hit the crossbar and popped out.

In the 82nd minute, Caron had a single-handed chance, and his push was blocked by Shao Puliang.

In the second half, there were 3 minutes of stoppage time, and the game ended. In the end, Shanghai Seaport 3-0 Cangzhou Lions.

Information on starting and substitutions of both sides

Shanghai Seaport starters: 1-Yan Junling, 2-Li Ang, 4-Wang Shenchao (85′ 15-Li Shenyuan), 5-Zhang Linpeng, 32-Li Shuai (86′ 21-Yu Hai), 8-Oscar, 11-Lv Wenjun (46′ 13-Wei Zhen), 16-Xu Xin, 24-Vargas (65′ 34-Caron), 25-Maitijiang (46′ 6-Cai Huikang), 7-Wu Lei

Substitutes for Shanghai Seaport: 12-Chen Wei, 9-Paulinho, 10-Pingke, 20-Yang Shiyuan, 33-Liu Zhurun, 36-Abrahan, 45-Liu Xiaolong

Cangzhou Lions start: 14-Shao Tingliang, 2-Li Peng, 13-Sun Qinhan, 16-Zheng Kaimu, 28-Yang Xiaotian (75′ 17-Pu Shihao), 30-Liu Yang, 8-Lin Chuangyi (61′ 15-Wang Peng), 19-Zhukov, 27-Ma Fuyu (61′ 9-Locadia), 10-Oscar Maritu (84′ 18-Mo Xuchen ), 20-Liu Xinyu (61′ 31-Owusu)

Cangzhou Lions substitutes: 29-Han Feng, 3-Zhao Honglue, 21-Skoric, 22-Wu Wei, 25-Zhang Yue, 33-Zhang Xiangshuo, 24-He Youzu

(Ma Dongyu) Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

