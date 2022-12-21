In the Emirates exhibition the German, who is still recovering from the long injury to his right ankle, overtook the former number 1 who will now face Kyrgios

The off-season tennis performances continue. Another round another race in Dubai, where the World Tennis League is being played, in a stadium called the Coca Cola Arena and on an unusual colored field, between yellow and orange. In today’s contest, the Hawks team beat the Falcons team by 30 game wins to 27 when they were even 9 lengths behind at one point. The Falcons, led by Novak Djokovic among men and Aryna Sabalenka among women, are perhaps the strongest team on paper but both No. 1s lost their respective singles matches after Paula Badosa and Grigor Dimitrov prevailed in the mixed doubles that opened the day. In this competition, as also happened in the International Tennis Premier League a few years ago, the final score is based on the count of games won which however often reflect the progress of the matches. So the Hawks, who prevailed 30 to 27, also won two of the three matches played and are now level on points with the Kites of Iga Swiatek and Felix Auger Aliassime who yesterday prevailed over the Eagles.

Sascha beats Djoker — In the match of the day Alexander Zverev beat Novak Djokovic, in what could be one of the many rivalries expected for 2023. Sasha won most likely because he had more desire to play and get into the rhythm, and he’s there after the injury of Paris which closed his season. The 6-3 6-4 inflicted on a Djokovic more or less in slippers must be taken for what it is: an exhibition. Elena Rybakina shot a match against Sabalenka where she had lost the first set 6-0 and then won 0-6 6-1 1-0 (10-6). See also Djokovic statement: Sorry for the wrong itinerary, clarifying the controversy before and after contracting the new crown – yqqlm

Back on the field Wednesday for the Falcons, who will face the Eagles. In the doubles, Badosa and Dimitrov won 5-7 6-3 1-0 (10-5) against Dominic Thiem and the returning Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (absent from the fields from Rome). On Wednesday the program also includes an Italian, with Andreas Seppi (recently retired) who will be part of the Eagles and will play mixed doubles together with Bianca Andreescu against Dimitrov and Sabalenka. The following singles instead will see Badosa against Caroline Garcia and the highly anticipated Nick Kyrgios against Djokovic.

