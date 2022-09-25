Dolce&Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2023 show traces the evolution of the brand’s history from its inception, reinterpreting the concepts of “Divas”, “La Dolce Vita”, Italian spirit and designer Domenico Dolce and the creative world of Stefano Gabbana.

The designers have teamed up with Kim Kardashian over the past few months to create a magical collection that engulfs the imagination. Kim Kardashian’s deep understanding of the brand’s archives and fashion knowledge, as well as a very contemporary interpretation, has created a story rooted in the brand’s DNA that can also vividly tell a story about “now”. Fashion, derived from the brand’s DNA, never goes out of style. While retaining the brand’s imprint, rethinking and reinventing classic works, and also starting a positive dialogue with the new generation across the ages: everyone can know themselves from it.

The story of this series started in 1987 and continued to the 2007 “Sexy Android” show. The women’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection features a kaleidoscopic arrangement of solid colors and single textures that accentuate mixed fabrics, details and color variations. The classic style of Dolce & Gabbana is fully reflected. At the same time, the brand uses new materials such as technical fabrics and PVC to revisit the brand’s history and bring new interpretations, such as the trench coat worn by Kate Moss in the “New Rock’n Roll” series of autumn and winter 1994/95.

Knitted fabrics have been an integral part of the brand since the first collection. The seamless silhouette design, ingenious details and harmonious proportions are an elegant hymn. Wrapped close-fitting clothing sets off the graceful curves of women and moves freely like a second skin. Tailored to the body and stretch fabric, it brings a wearing experience like nothing, emphasizing inclusivity, while celebrating the diverse female body shape.

Start with monochromatic fabrics and move on to the world of lace and sheer tulle. Available in two versions, the stretchy dress is reminiscent of what Monica Bellucci wore in 1992’s “La dolce vita” collection; the non-stretch Chantilly was applied to be extremely feminine and sexy The maxi dress is inspired by the Spring/Summer 1999 “New Ologram” collection.

As materials and monochrome combinations continue to evolve, metallic textures are added to the design, crystal mesh, inspired by the 1995 collection; silver textures and double lace inlays on PVC, inspired by the ‘Stromboli’ collection released in 1998 And the “Sexy Android” series released in 2007, all of them have created the image of Dolce & Gabbana women who are sassy, ​​powerful and highly recognizable.

The iconic leopard print is featured on fabrics such as knitted fabrics, eco-fur and terry, as well as in accessories collections.

For the runway show, pure black is the eternal theme, and we use a combination of pearl grey, rock grey, pale blush, glossy white, silver and a touch of volcanic red to embellish the “Sicilian black”. New proportions accentuate the female form, and the designer has taken bold elements from the archives, shortening, tightening or lengthening them for a fresh perspective and style. The silhouette is designed to fit the body like a second skin; the top is cut for a particularly slender, feminine look; the pants and coat are loose-fitting.

In Dolce & Gabbana’s world, the corset is the soul element. The brand takes inspiration from the crystal-embroidered bodice worn by Naomi Campbell in the autumn/winter 1991/92 collection “Le Pin Up”, complete with jumpsuits, shoulder pads and visible cleats, in a new After interpretation, it is used in sheer chiffon, lace and tulle dress designs. The masculine and feminine qualities of men are reinterpreted, subverting the original structure, deconstructing women’s underwear and knitted pieces to express femininity. The skinny jacket is paired with distressed jeans, a nod to the ‘Real Woman’ Fall/Winter 1986 collection, which featured a slit on jeans for the first time.

For accessories, the brand has reinterpreted the Sicilian handbag in different proportions, from small to large. This season, fabrics such as crystal mesh, flannel, PVC, leopard print and smooth cowhide are used to subtly complement the ready-to-wear collection in colour. The footwear collection mainly consists of mules, sandals and boots, with the new 60 heeled boots echoing the fabric of the handbags.

A sizzling contemporary icon, Kim Kardashian has led millions of people’s passion for beauty with her inclusive fashion vision. Designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana’s new Spring/Summer 2023 collection with Kim Kardashian is the perfect fusion of the brand’s history, designer creativity and Kim Kardashian’s vision for fashion. For designers, it is a “truly unique experience”.

Dolce&Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana 2023 spring and summer women’s clothing keywords:

#Contemporary 名言# SweetLife#brand history#sexy#close fitting,stretch fabric#inclusive#second skin#perspective#lace#tulle#PVC #crystalmesh#The triumphal return of Sicilian handbags

Dolce&Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Spring/Summer 2023 Show Details

Dolce&Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Spring/Summer 2023 Backstage Collection

