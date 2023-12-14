Taylor Swift Breaks Record with Billion Dollar Revenue from Era Tour

Taylor Swift Breaks Guinness World Record with Era Tour Ticket Revenue

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has made history once again with her Era Tour, as announced by Guinness World Records on December 12, 2023. The ticket revenue for the tour has exceeded 1.04 billion US dollars (approximately NT$32.7 billion), making it the highest income performance in history.

This new record comes after Taylor Swift’s movie “Taylor Swift: The Show Tour” previously broke the Guinness World Record at the box office.

The Era Tour, also known as “The Eras Tour,” began in March 2023 and is expected to conclude in December 2024. With a total of 151 performances, the tour has generated over US$1.04 billion in revenue in less than a year.

Surpassing British singer-songwriter Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” farewell world tour, which took 5 years and included 328 performances with a revenue of US$939 million (approximately NT$29.5 billion), the Era Tour has set a new standard.

According to reports by “Pollstar,” the Era Tour has sold 4.3 million tickets. With upcoming performances in Tokyo, Australia, Singapore, and Europe, it is projected that the tour’s final total revenue may exceed US$2 billion (approximately NT$63 billion) if all scheduled activities proceed as planned before December 2024.

In addition to ticket sales, merchandise sold during the tour has brought in approximately US$200 million (approximately NT$6.3 billion) in revenue for Taylor Swift.

The release of the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie in October has also contributed to her success, bringing in nearly US$250 million (approximately NT$7.84 billion) worldwide in just two months. The movie is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video as of December 13.

Taylor Swift’s Era Tour continues to shatter records and solidify her status as one of the most successful and influential artists in the music industry.

Editor in charge: Su Yang

Share this: Facebook

X

