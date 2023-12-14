just! Yu Minhong declares: Apologize to Yu Hui!Shaanxi Cultural Tourism shouts to Dong Yuhui: If you are not happy, come back – Wall Street News

New Oriental Selection Controversy Continues to Spike Public Opinion

The recent “little essay” incident in Oriental Selection, involving CEO Dong Yuhui, continues to stir up public opinion as the company grapples with the fallout. The controversy has not only sparked responses from key figures within the organization but has also garnered significant attention on social media platforms.

New Oriental founder Yu Minhong, CEO Sun Dongxu, and Dong Yuhui have all addressed the incident, but the public’s dissatisfaction with the company’s response remains evident. Despite the attempts at damage control, the controversy has led to a decline in the company’s online following and stock prices.

Yu Minhong’s Statement and Apology

On December 14, Yu Minhong released a video statement, acknowledging the failures in the company’s management that led to the escalation of the incident. “As the chairman, I have leadership responsibilities, and I also expressed my apology to Yuhui,” said Yu Minhong, expressing regret over the handling of the situation.

Dong Yuhui’s Changed Online Presence

In response to the controversy, media outlets have revealed that Dong Yuhui made changes to his personal Douyin account, modifying his signature and indicating a potential return to his roots in Shaanxi. Additionally, the Shaanxi Cultural Tourism Douyin account posted a video of Dong Yuhui, prompting further speculation about his future endeavors.

Rise of Competing Product’s Popularity

Amidst the backlash, Oriental Selection’s competing product, Gaotu Jiapin, has witnessed a surge in popularity. The company’s founder, Chen Xiangdong, addressed the controversy and expressed his views on the “rice circle culture” mentioned in Oriental Selection’s response. He emphasized the importance of embracing fandom culture and welcomed talent, including potentially poaching Dong Yuhui.

Market Impact and Conclusion

The controversy has had a significant impact on Oriental Selection, with a decline in fans and stock prices. Despite the attempts by key figures to address the situation, the public’s dissatisfaction has persisted, leading to a shift in attention towards competing products. The fallout from the incident demonstrates the need for organizations to effectively manage controversies and address public dissatisfaction to mitigate long-term reputational damage.

It is essential for investors and consumers to exercise caution and consider the potential impact of such controversies on their decisions. The views and conclusions in this article do not constitute personalized investment advice and should be evaluated in the context of individual circumstances.

