Get an Xbox Series S and Game Pass Ultimate when You Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra at Broadway!

Broadway Offers Limited-Time Deal: Buy Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Get Xbox Series S with Game Pass

In an unexpected turn of events, Broadway has announced an exciting summer offer that tech enthusiasts won’t want to miss. Starting immediately and running until August 31, 2023, customers who purchase a brand new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra from Broadway will receive an Xbox Series S console and a 3-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate.

The promotion aims to entice customers by combining the power of a top-notch laptop with the immersive gaming experience of an Xbox console. However, this offer presents an interesting predicament for buyers. While purchasing a computer can already be a cumbersome task due to its size and weight, adding a game console to the mix requires an extra set of hands or assistance from others. It seems that one hand simply won’t be enough.

Despite this inconvenience, the deal may be worthwhile for those in need of a high-performance laptop. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra boasts impressive specifications, including a 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800. It is powered by the Intel Core i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 graphics card. With up to 32GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD, this laptop ensures superior performance for demanding tasks. The device also features a 76Wh battery, Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type A slot, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and boasts four speakers tuned by AKG.

As for the price, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra equipped with Intel Core i7-13700H and 16GB RAM has a suggested retail price of $21,380, with current retail prices at major stores around $19,980. On the other hand, the variant with Intel Core i9-13900H and 32GB RAM has a suggested retail price of $26,380, with no current price reductions available at major retailers.

The included Xbox Series S console offers an impressive gaming experience, with support for up to 120fps and 4K streaming for platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ (additional subscriptions may be required). Additionally, the Game Pass Ultimate subscription grants access to over 400 PC and console games, including popular titles like “Forza Horizon 5,” “FIFA 23,” “GTA V,” and “Minecraft.”

It’s clear that Broadway’s limited-time offer seeks to appeal to both productivity-focused individuals and avid gamers. With the purchase of a high-quality laptop, customers are rewarded with a cutting-edge gaming console and a vast library of games. This unique proposition might just be the perfect deal for those seeking both work and play in their tech devices.

