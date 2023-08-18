Richard Mille Continues to Expand its Influence in Sports, Art, and Racing

The world-renowned watch manufacturer, Richard Mille, has established itself as more than just a watch brand. It has become a symbol of trend and luxury, shining in various fields such as sports, art, and racing. In recent years, Richard Mille has actively promoted the development of top events in these fields, attracting more attention from the public.

One such event is the first “Richard Mille Cup” classic regatta, which recently set sail in the English Channel. Initiated by Mr. Richard Mille himself, the founder of the brand, this regatta aimed to recreate the grand scene of the 1930s. The inaugural competition featured 11 classic sailboats, all built before 1939, making it the first major sailing regatta in history to be held in these waters. Notably, many famous sailing clubs with a long history, such as the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club, the Royal Dart Yacht Club, and the exclusive Royal Rowing Fleet, have joined and supported this unprecedented competition. Tournament organizer William Collier believes that the Richard Mille Cup brings the original pre-war era back to life on the field.

Mr. Richard Mille himself expressed his admiration for the sailing boats built in the early 20th century, stating that they were born for racing. He compared their exquisite design and superior craftsmanship to that of Richard Mille watches, emphasizing the shared philosophy between the two despite being from different eras.

Richard Mille has also been collaborating with the Princess Rally since 2015. The rally, which has been held for over 20 years on the most beautiful roads of France, unites outstanding women in a unique atmosphere of passion for collector cars and motorsports. This year, the Richard Mille Princess Rally sponsored by the brand attracted over 100 driver and navigator teams. The rally focuses on achieving a target average speed while completing a set distance on public roads, with the co-pilot playing a crucial role in instructing the driver. The event showcases teamwork and emphasizes the enjoyment of friendly competition.

Another significant event in which Richard Mille has been involved is the Le Mans Classic. Since its establishment in 2002, Richard Mille has been the timepiece sponsor for this classic car race held on the track of the Le Mans 24 Hours Endurance Race. This year’s Le Mans Classic, which commemorated the centenary of the Le Mans 24-hour race, attracted 800 racing cars, 900 drivers, and 9,200 club vehicles on display. With a record-breaking 235,000 spectators in attendance, the event became the ultimate visual and auditory spectacle for car enthusiasts. Richard Mille also unveiled the RM 72-01LMC Le Mans Classic watch, specially made for the 2023 competition, featuring a sporty appearance and innovative features.

Through its participation in these various events, Richard Mille continues to expand its brand and invest in new fields. The brand’s commitment to promoting the development of antique sailing events and supporting women-centric rallies reflects its dedication to diversity and broadening its reach. As Richard Mille persists in its expansion efforts, it is quickly becoming a global brand known for more than just watches.

