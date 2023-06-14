Get out! Enter “Katami Soul” in Google to turn the web page into a huge block ball, and the little prince of “Katami Soul” captures the browser | 4Gamers

Now, open Google and enter “katamari” or “katamari”, click on the rolling ball on the search page, and follow the little prince to create a huge block ball!

Google, which occasionally sneaks small Easter eggs on the search page, this time added web page special effects to the “Katamari” series that players are familiar with.

Now enter “katamari” or “katamari” in the Google search bar and click on the rolling ball that appears on the search page to enter the operation mode, and use the arrow keys to control the rolling direction of the block ball.

In addition to computer browsers, mobile devices can also open Google or Chrome App to play!

This is the ball, just tap it.

The mobile device page is also available, just roll the ball with your fingers and run.

Although that is to say.

Recently, the “Katamari Reroll” series was launched on Switch on June 1. “Everyone’s Favorite Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie” (We Love Katamari Reroll+Royal Reverie), which is the 2005 PS2 “Everyone’s Favorite Katamari Soul” remake.

It is a fun puzzle game where the little prince rolls endlessly no matter where he goes.