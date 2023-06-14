The meeting of leading cadres in the region is called, Sun Shaocheng speaks, Wang Lixia chairs Che Jun, Zhang Yankun attends-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

Convey and study the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Inner Mongolia and the important speech at the symposium on strengthening the comprehensive prevention and control of desertification and promoting the construction of key ecological projects such as the “Three Norths”

News from this website (Liu Xiaodong, Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter)On June 13th, the leading cadre meeting of the whole region was held in Hohhot, conveying the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in our region and the important speeches at the symposium on strengthening the comprehensive prevention and control of desertification and promoting the construction of key ecological projects such as the “Three Norths” , arrange deployment and implement the work. Sun Shaocheng, secretary of the party committee of the autonomous region, attended and delivered a speech. Che Jun, leader of the First Steering Group of Central Theme Education, Li Xiaosan, deputy leader, and all members attended.

Wang Lixia, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region presided over the meeting. Zhang Yankun, chairman of the CPPCC Autonomous Region, leaders of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the government, the CPPCC, the Chief Procurator of the People’s Procuratorate, and some retired provincial comrades attended.

Sun Shaocheng said in his speech that General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Inner Mongolia in person and delivered an important speech, which fully reflected the deep concern for the people of all ethnic groups in Inner Mongolia and the great importance he attached to the work of Inner Mongolia, and further clarified the direction of Inner Mongolia in the new era. The hard work has greatly boosted the energy and confidence of the entire region to focus on two major events and draw a blueprint to the end to promote the modernization of Inner Mongolia. We must deeply understand the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Inner Mongolia from a political, strategic, and overall perspective, effectively unify our thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and important speeches, and consciously transform General Secretary Xi Jinping’s care and love To be a powerful driving force for entrepreneurship, support the “two establishments” and practice the “two maintenances” with practical actions.

Sun Shaocheng said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions to Inner Mongolia this time are interlinked and consistent with a series of important instructions to Inner Mongolia before. Unremittingly handle the two major events, and use this as a traction to promote the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping to take root and blossom and bear fruit. It is necessary to increase pressure and intensify the promotion of the “five major tasks”. The important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping require that the relevant tasks should be detailed and enriched in the specific implementation plan, and the completion of the annual target tasks should be carefully counted and sorted out, and the screws should be tightened in a targeted manner. To solve difficult problems, pay close attention to various key tasks, speed up the relevant legislative process, and ensure that results are achieved as soon as possible. It is necessary to build a “model autonomous region” in an all-round way, deeply understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on building a sense of community of the Chinese nation, and promote economic construction, political construction, cultural construction, social construction, ecological civilization construction, and party construction. , Do not deviate from the main line of forging the consciousness of the Chinese nation’s community, and do any work or do anything to give it the meaning of demonstrating the consciousness of the Chinese nation’s community. Formulate and promulgate relevant regulations and policies, and do a good job in the construction of a common spiritual home for all ethnic groups. It is necessary to speed up the adjustment and optimization of the industrial structure, based on endowment characteristics and strategic positioning, vigorously develop the modern energy economy, expand and strengthen the rare earth industry, promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of agriculture and animal husbandry, and actively cultivate export-oriented industries. In the process of completing the “five major tasks” Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system that reflects the characteristics and advantages of Inner Mongolia. We must concentrate our efforts to win the tough battle of the “Three Norths” project, coordinate the three major landmark campaigns and the construction of ecological security barriers, seize the policy window period and start working as soon as possible, focus on optimizing the economic layout, make great efforts to break the bottleneck of water resources, and fully maintain Ecological security in northern my country, especially the capital. It is necessary to do a good job in ensuring and improving people’s livelihood, increase the income level of the masses through multiple channels, pay close attention to the three things of education, medical care, and elderly care, ensure the bottom line of basic people’s livelihood, and do a good job in safe production with the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”. It is necessary to promote the theme education to go deep and solid, to study in a targeted manner, to investigate and correct it strictly and quickly, to promote a pragmatic style, to promote a clean and honest style, to develop a frugal style, and to speed up the resolution of “three excesses, three lesss, and three slows” and The work of “standardizing, streamlining, and speeding up” has achieved remarkable results.

Sun Shaocheng said that studying, propagating and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the spirit of his important speeches is the top priority of the whole region. All localities and departments should organize study and seminars in a timely manner, carry out extensive publicity and publicity, and encourage the majority of party members, cadres and the masses to follow General Secretary Xi Jinping to forge ahead on a new journey , A new era of meritorious service. We must bravely take on the mission, take the initiative, do practical things without distraction, solve problems with hard work, and work hard to achieve results, so as to win the battle of desertification prevention and control and write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Inner Mongolia. The secretary and the Party Central Committee submitted a qualified answer sheet.

The meeting was held in the form of video, and each league city and banner county (city, district) set up branch venues.

