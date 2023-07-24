Get Ready to Channel Street Fighter’s Ryu with These Epic Boxing Gloves!

Super Complete Select Games has just released boxing gloves that are designed to make you feel as cool as Street Fighter’s Ryu. These gloves, available for pre-order now, not only resemble the iconic gloves worn by Ryu in Street Fighter V, but also come with built-in sound effects that activate when you perform Ryu’s classic moves.

In an exciting video, which you can watch here, you can witness firsthand the awesomeness of recreating Ryu’s signature moves like the “Hadoken” and “Shoryuken.” With these gloves, your punches will make the gloves vibrate and play the familiar sound effects, giving you an even more immersive gaming experience. Additionally, the gloves come with a bonus game mode and a bonus track, allowing you to showcase your skills as you throw powerful punches in your own living room.

To get your hands on these remarkable gloves, you can place an order through Bandai’s Japanese website. However, act fast as pre-orders will only be available until September 15th. The gloves are expected to be shipped out in January of next year, so you’ll have to be patient before you can unleash your inner Ryu.

It’s important to note that while the gloves can be ordered internationally, it’s advisable to check the Bandai website for shipping availability to your location.

Get ready to channel your inner Street Fighter warrior with these incredible Ryu-inspired boxing gloves. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of gaming history and add some serious style to your workouts. Thanks to Silicon Age for bringing this exciting news to our attention.