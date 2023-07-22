Home » Games are finally coming to Steam!
The publisher begins publishing its own games on Valve’s Steam platform. More titles will be added in the future.

Blizzard has had to take a lot of malice over the past few months and years. The successful release of Diablo IV seems to have pulled the cart out of the mud a little again. Now the publisher is waiting again with a message that should please many players.

For the first time in history, a Blizzard title lands on Steam! It is Overwatch 2. However, the online shooter should only be the first of many Blizzard titles that you want to publish on Steam. Mike Ybarra, Blizzard President, has this to say about it:

It’s our goal at Blizzard to listen to players and try to exceed their expectations in every way. Battle.net (Blizzard’s in-house platform [Anm. der Redaktion]) will continue to be a priority, but we understand that some players may want the option to play some of our games, starting with Overwatch 2 […] to play on Steam. We look forward to working with Valve to make this possible.

So Blizzard wants to adapt to the changing requirements of the gaming market. Of course, it is primarily about maximizing profits. But that doesn’t matter to the players. The main thing is: you can Overwatch 2 Play on Steam from August 10th – including all benefits such as achievements or friends list. Small downside: In order to be able to play the brightly colored shooter fun, the Battle.net account must still be linked so that crossplay, for example, will work.

Which other Blizzard games will find their way onto Valve’s platform is currently still in the stars, but of course there are already initial guesses. The freshly published Diablo IV could be a good candidate. After all, the game is currently on everyone’s lips and Blizzard could do a decent promotional stunt. Also the popular card game Hearthstone would be very conceivable.

What do you think of Blizzard’s decision? What games are you most looking forward to on Steam?

