Hair color trends for summer 2023: which are the most important?

The hair color trends for summer 2023 are moving towards natural tones such as salty caramel, toasted brown, soft balayage and golden highlights. Luckily for us, these are colors and shades that don’t require complicated maintenance or frequent visits to the hairdresser!

Warning, spoiler alert! We have arrived in the Au Naturel era! So, for now, you can say goodbye to orange-based reds and coppers, which are high-maintenance. Get ready for hair colors in the Braun Palette, barely visible highlights, radiant blonde tones and deep gold effects. Of course there is an exception! With the new film “Barbie” with Margot Robbie, which became an absolute hit even before it was released in the cinemas, the fans of the hair color Barbie-blonde have increased significantly! Here are the top hair color trends for summer 2023!

Hair color trends for summer 2023 – Glamorous brunette

With its sheen, this color proves that brunettes aren’t just brunettes and brown hair doesn’t have to be boring. This summer 2023 hair trend is all about vibrancy and brilliance. It will give your mane a healthy look that will pair beautifully with that golden tan you’ll be getting on the beach.

This color is perfect for natural brunettes. If you’re not naturally one, we recommend going for a cool shade of brown, which will give your hair that signature radiant, glossy finish.

Toasted brown is another favorite in the color palette

Hair Color Trends for Summer 2023 – Toasted brown is another favorite among the brown palette. This color is so named because it has golden undertones that make it warmer than a glamorous brunette. It’s a fresh way to change the shade of brown hair.

Toasted brown comes in a variety of shades and can be customized to match your skin tone and eye color. However, it is important that you discuss these issues with your hairstylist before getting your hair colored so that you can get the most out of that amazing color. Another benefit is that this hair color looks so natural it can be mistaken for your own that has been sun-kissed.

Salty caramel is attractive and versatile

Salty caramel is one of the most appealing hair color trends for summer 2023, especially for those who normally go to the extremes – light or dark – and now want to try something in between. Also, the color is extremely customizable, so you can play around with the shadow. For example, you can use them to emphasize your natural hair color or to create a contrast. Salted Caramel hair color is beautiful, flattering, suits all skin tones and is suitable for women of all ages. What more could you ask for?

Dirty Blonde is the perfect transition color from brunette to blonde

As you know, maintaining dark blonde hair is practically a full-time job, but not in this case. Not quite golden, but not quite ash blonde either, Dirty Blonde is the perfect shade for transitioning from brunette to blonde. Unlike light shades of blonde like ice and platinum blonde, dirty blonde is less yellow or white and more brown or ashy, making it much easier to maintain if you have a darker base color.

Thanks to the mix of blonde and brown shades that suit both warm and cool skin tones, dirty blonde is not only a trendy color, but also a suitable color for every woman.

Do you have fine hair? Then you need a volume cut! Find out here which ones are suitable for short, medium-length and long hair!

Bronde balayage is an alternative to dirty blonde

Similar to the dirty blonde, the bronde hair color is a mixture of brown and blonde. Usually, this hair dye uses highlights or the balayage technique. This ultra-low maintenance 2023 color trend is ideal if you love depth and highlights that look like they belong in your hair.

Short hair over 50 – The short hairstyles that are at the top of the summer trends for 2023 can be seen here!

Hair Color Trends for Summer 2023 – Barbie blonde is one of the hottest

This summer, the Barbie craze swept social media. That’s why Barbie blonde is set to be one of the hottest color trends for Summer 2023 in the coming months. But what exactly is Barbie blonde? To achieve this color, you usually have to lighten your hair first. Only then can a good colorist work their magic and give your mane a warm, luminous and slightly creamy blonde colour.

However, it’s important to know that unlike the others on this list, this hair color is the only one that isn’t as easy to maintain. Because it’s an overall shade and not a transitional shade like balayage, Barbie blonde needs regular maintenance to keep it looking fresh and radiant. And depending on your starting hair color, you might have to spend a few hours in the salon. Or if you are a dark brunette, you may even need multiple visits of a few hours to achieve the color you want.

Conclusion: The hair color trends for summer 2023 stick to the brown color palette and the natural look. They also rely on gloss effects, highlights and balayage techniques that require little care. The only exception is Margot Robbie’s Barbie blonde, which caused a real hype around the film’s release!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

