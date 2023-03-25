According to a British researcher, a popular fruit is anything but healthy in the morning. Worse still, it can even lead to regular food cravings throughout the day. We say what should not end up on your plate in the morning.

Bananas are healthy and taste good. For many, they are therefore on the daily menu. Those who like to eat sweets for breakfast usually integrate the fruit into their diet in the morning.

A British nutrition expert explains why bananas are not so good for breakfast – and when you should eat them instead.

That’s why bananas are so popular for breakfast

Many eat bananas for breakfast, whether in muesli, in porridge or on their own as a snack on the go. The yellow fruit tastes good and is easy to prepare. Bananas are also healthy and provide important minerals.

But in the morning, the banana can have some side effects – and they can negatively affect the rest of the day.

banana for breakfast? Better not!

The

British nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre

expressly warns against eating the sweet fruit for breakfast. In the

Byrdie online magazine

he says, “Bananas are pretty much the worst thing to eat for breakfast.”

Bananas for breakfast: Three reasons speak against it

High fructose content:

Bananas are among the fruits with the highest fructose content. This causes blood sugar levels to rise rapidly. Unfortunately, it falls off just as quickly. Low blood sugar levels then lead to cravings. If the cravings come early in the morning after breakfast, severe fluctuations in blood sugar throughout the day are inevitable and you end up in a vicious circle of constant cravings. Fatigue and loss of concentration:

Low blood sugar levels can make you tired and unfocused. Hyperacidity of the digestive system:

The sugar content in the banana is fermented during digestion and converted into alcohol. This creates acids that can cause inflammation and put a strain on the organism. As a result, diseases such as osteoarthritis and gout can develop.

When to Eat Bananas Instead

To all banana fans: Don’t worry, you don’t have to do without bananas entirely. It just depends on the right time of day and combination. Bananas are still very healthy. They provide the body with a lot of potassium, magnesium and vitamin B6.

Athletes in particular can benefit from the quickly available carbohydrates in bananas. Before and during exercise, the banana serves as a quick, tasty and healthy source of energy.

The negative effects of the banana can be eliminated with the right combination. Always try to pair bananas with healthy fats or herbs and spices. These can neutralize the acid and support the metabolism of the banana. A banana with some cinnamon or peanuts also tastes even better.