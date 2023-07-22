DE/SEMBLE – Autumn program 2023 – mica

After the successful DE/SEMBLE kick off “COME PLAY ME” in the art filling station Ottakring and the after party, the next events are already coming up in September and October.

The OF/SEEMS-Autumn program will start with PLAY DATE on September 29, 2023 opened. As with the kick-off event in June, the focus of the event is on combining different styles of jazz and experimental electronic music. This is the venue of the event Theater Nestroyhof/Hamakom in the heart of Vienna’s 2nd district.

Organized a month later OF/SEEMS the first festival weekend of this year’s edition. PLAYGROUND will take place on October 27, 2023 (PLAYGROUND 1.1) and October 28, 2023 (PLAYGROUND 1.2) in the unique Reactor, a listed venue in Hernals. All rooms of the location will be played with a variety of musical and visual program items.

More information on the participating acts and ticket sales will be announced over the summer. If you want to keep up to date, you can do so via Instagram.

About DE/SEMBLE

OF/SEEMS is a music festival that takes jazz and experimental music a step further, creates connections and breaks new ground in programming. Underrepresented instruments and musicians are brought to the fore and stereotypes in the instrumentation are broken. By working with interdisciplinary artists and incorporating club culture, new concert experiences are created and a diverse audience is addressed. The festival is conceived as a series of events, each of which stands for itself and shows different concerts, improvisations and performances. Intersectionality is at the heart of the argument, and so is pursued OF/SEEMS an artistic-critical reflection on stereotypes within the jazz scene that not only includes gender but also transcultural elements. The aim is to create a diverse and inclusive festival program that reflects the creativity and diversity of the Austrian music scene and enables new connections.

The events of the 1st edition of the festival will take place from June 2023 to March 2024 in different locations in Vienna and open up opportunities to experience jazz and experimental music in combination with electronic elements, visuals as well as after parties and events in a club context.

OF/SEEMS is organized under the direction of Regina Fisch. The team consists of Regina Fisch, Mona Matbou Riahi and Katharina Fennesz. OF/SEEMS is funded by SHIFTa program of the City of Vienna to promote innovative art and culture, which aims to improve the local cultural supply in decentralized regions of Vienna.

