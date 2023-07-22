Home » Dozens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders joined the PPP
News

Dozens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders joined the PPP

by admin
Dozens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders joined the PPP

Saturday, July 22, 2023, 6:34 PM Last Updated Saturday, July 22, 2023, 6:37 PM

Buner (Ummt News) Dozens of political leaders from Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with workers announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah, Shuja Khan and Amjad Afridi were also present on this occasion. Chairman PPP also invited to participate in the joining meeting in Bunir, while welcoming the new leaders, said that PPP believes in serving the people and the party will serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after coming to power.

See also

General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League Punjab Chaudhary Shafi Hussain, Additional General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League Umar Bashir were present in the meeting.

See also  There are snow weather experts in Beijing in the next two days: the average temperature is high, and it is difficult to have thick snow_Sleet_Zhang Mingying_Light to moderate snow

You may also like

They rule out that the dog found in...

Mr Riethmüller, how is the bookstore chain Osiander...

AI’s decision to ‘watermark’ its generated content

Edict 1st. notice Ana Felisa Palacios de Córdoba

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX Paused, DJI Climbing Page...

The players who won medals at the world...

Major shipment of marijuana seized in Antioquia

China-Kenya Cooperation at the Forefront of China-Africa Relations:...

How Volkshilfe wants to improve the Volksgarten for...

1. “Escalating Tensions: US Soldier’s Defection Ignites US-North...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy