Dozens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders joined the PPP

Saturday, July 22, 2023, 6:34 PM Last Updated Saturday, July 22, 2023, 6:37 PM

Buner (Ummt News) Dozens of political leaders from Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with workers announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah, Shuja Khan and Amjad Afridi were also present on this occasion. Chairman PPP also invited to participate in the joining meeting in Bunir, while welcoming the new leaders, said that PPP believes in serving the people and the party will serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after coming to power.

General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League Punjab Chaudhary Shafi Hussain, Additional General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League Umar Bashir were present in the meeting.

