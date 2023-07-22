Home » They rule out that the dog found in the jungle of Caquetá is Wilson
They rule out that the dog found in the jungle of Caquetá is Wilson

Images circulated on social networks of a dog found in Caquetá, which has physical similarities with the Wilson canine, which was lost during Operation Esperanza. This operation led to the successful rescue of four indigenous children on June 9, who had been lost in the jungle for 40 days.

However, Pedro Sánchez, joint commander of Special Operations of the Colombian Military Forces, confirmed that the dog found in the jungles of Caquetá was not Wilson.

“If it had been Wilson, I would have had to cross the Serranía de Chiribiquete, cross the jungle, cross rivers. Then it is ruled out that the dog found is him “they said from the National Army.

Likewise, in the middle of an award ceremony, Sánchez specified that it is unlikely to find the dog.

We have done what is in our power, We have used all the resources of a special operation to bring our Wilson team back, but it has been impossible to find. We believe that it is already impossible to find it. Everything has an end and you have to be sensible with this. Our Wilson did a great job, but you also have to be aware of where you are. We have done absolutely everything possible. We have placed food at key points, which puts our troops at high risk,” the commander explained to the media during the ceremony.

This means that Wilson, the Belgian Malinois, is still missing after more than two months, despite his crucial role in ‘Operation Hope’.

“Everything has an end. Our Wilson did a great job, but you also have to be aware of the place where you are: a jungle with dangers such as tigers, jaguars, snakes. The troops are also exposed to the dangers of the jungle,” warned General Sánchez.

