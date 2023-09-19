Record-breaking Attendance at Beijing Book Fair Signals Cultural Revival

“Record-breaking Book Fair Concludes in Beijing, Attracting Thousands of Readers”

Beijing, September 19 – The “Me and the Temple of Earth” Beijing Book Fair, a supporting event of the 2023 Beijing Cultural Forum, ended on September 18 after an impressive 11-day run. With a total of 487,000 eager readers attending the reading extravaganza, this year’s book fair saw a record-breaking number of participants.

From the moment it opened on September 8, the book fair drew in book enthusiasts from all walks of life, showcasing a series of collection activities under the theme “Cultural Beijing · Searching for Shadows of the Temple of Earth.” Fans of the Temple of Di Book Market were encouraged to submit their works expressing their deep affection for the historic venue, using various creative mediums such as articles, photos, audios, and videos. Additionally, the “Me and the Temple of Earth” version exhibition and the themed exhibition “‘Me and the Temple of Earth’ – Literature, Reading, Reading, and Life” captivated the attention of visitors. These exhibitions allowed readers to delve into the profound cultural essence behind literature.

A considerable crowd became a daily occurrence during the book fair, as avid bookworms immersed themselves in the ambiance of the Ditan Book Market. Long-time readers expressed their excitement at the reopening of the long-awaited book market, with one exclaiming, “The familiar feeling of book shopping is back, and you must visit it all at once!” The Ditan Book Market has become not just a habit but also a sentiment and an attitude for many. Visitors perused through the vast variety of books available, with the quantifier for buying books changing from “one book” to “a pack,” “a bundle,” “a stack,” or “a cart.” Young readers, college students, and loyal patrons alike all experienced the joy of revisiting this literary haven. In the midst of beautiful surroundings, readers sat on benches and scrolled through their new finds, transforming the Ditan Book Market into a breathtaking scenery within Ditan Park.

Cultural benefits were at the forefront of this year’s book fair. Citizens were able to enjoy visible benefits while purchasing books, thanks to a QR code system and on-site discounts and promotions. Throughout the fair, approximately 1.15 million coupons were issued, further incentivizing book lovers to make the most of their visit. The book fair also continued its tradition of providing convenient services to the public, such as map guides and convenience carts, ensuring a comfortable and secure browsing experience.

In addition to traditional book-buying activities, experiential and interactive events were popular among young readers and families. Stamp collection check-ins, homemade postcard workshops, and limited edition commemorative albums attracted numerous participants. These activities allowed participants to immerse themselves fully in the cultural experience of the book market.

Over 400,000 high-quality books were unveiled across eight major exhibition areas at the book fair, catering to various interests and age groups. From themed publishing to history and culture, literary classics, humanities and social sciences, health and wellness, children’s picture books, youth popular science books, and foreign language books and audio-visual products, there was something for everyone. Notably, the fair highlighted outstanding publications that reflect the cultural achievements of the new era, including award-winning titles and publications recognized for their impact on spiritual civilization construction.

The return of the Ditan Book Fair also brought attention back to the works of renowned author Mr. Shi Tiesheng. His books, including “Me and the Temple of Earth,” “Broken Pens Between Sickness,” “My Distant Qingping Bay,” and “Retreat Notes,” quickly became favorites among readers. Furthermore, collectors of old books flocked to the fair in search of rare and out-of-print treasures.

The event featured nearly 60 physical bookstores, including specialty bookstores and model bookstores, providing an extensive selection of cultural creations. The debut of the Forbidden City Bookstore at the Ditan Book Market added to the excitement. Historical and cultural books themed around the Forbidden City, such as the “100 Forbidden City” and “Mystery Palace·Linlang Pictures,” along with the Forbidden City seal, attracted a significant number of readers.

Although the Book Fair has come to a close, the Ditan Book Market has cemented itself as a cultural landmark in the hearts of people. The hope remains that this ancient garden will continue to radiate cultural charm and prosperity, filling the capital with the fragrance of books.

