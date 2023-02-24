Acer

In order to balance the actual needs and budget of the users, the general notebooks on the market are generally not too prominent in terms of specifications, especially the RAM part is mostly only 8GB or even 4GB, resulting in occasional freezes. To solve this problem, Acer Aspire 5 Slim launched a notebook with up to 20GB RAM, and the price is relatively affordable. The version with 20GB RAM and 1TB SSD only costs US$440. If you accidentally get stuck for a long time when you open too many pages in the browser, you can consider starting.

Click here to buy Acer Aspire 5 Slim 20GB／1TB — US$440

Aspire 5 Slim is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD screen, uses an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and has 20GB/12GB/8GB RAM versions to choose from, and the operating system uses Windows 11 S mode, which is used to handle paperwork and watch videos If there is a problem, it can also be converted to the basic version of Windows 11 if necessary.

In terms of connectivity, it is equipped with 1 USB-C, 3 USB-A ports, as well as an HDMI interface and a headphone jack. It supports Wi-Fi 6/network cable connection to the Internet, and its battery life is sufficient for continuous use in terms of data. 8.5 hours.