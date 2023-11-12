Get the iPhone 14 Plus with a 100 Euro Discount on Amazon

Amazon has a discount of almost 100 euros for the iPhone 14 Plus.

If you were looking for an iPhone with the best battery, it’s your lucky day because right now, Amazon has a great deal on the iPhone 14 Plus. A iPhone 14 Plus with 128 GB storage in red and completely new. An offer that leaves him alone, 889 euros. A good discount if we take into account that Apple itself sells it for 959 euros in the Apple Store.

Another point in favor of this iPhone 14 Plus, as we have said, is that it is a completely new model and not a reconditioned model. This means you could take an iPhone 14 Plus for almost 100 euros less If you take advantage of this offer that Amazon has, which leaves it for 889 euros.

The iPhone 14 Plus is one of the iPhones with the best battery

The iPhone 14 Plus is not only stands out for its large screen, its powerful processor or its impressive autonomy, which is one of the best ever seen on an iPhone. It also stands out because it barely has any differences with the iPhone 15 Plus that Apple launched last September.

The iPhone 14 Plus has a screen 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, so you will see everything great. All types of content and in any lighting situation thanks to its brightness. Almost the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but the difference is that it does not have ProMotion technology, something that makes it more battery efficient. Although it has 60 Hz, the reality is that they are very well calibrated.

The iPhone 14 Plus Not only is it big in size, it is also big in power. Count with one procesador A15 Bionic, one of the latest chips that Apple has launched and that will make everything feel fluid. But not only that, thanks to it, you will be able to have this iPhone for many more years and updated to the latest versions of iOS such as iOS 17 or enjoy the new Artificial Intelligence that will arrive in iOS 18.

The iPhone 14 Plus It also has a great photography system, 26 hours of video playback in the battery section as well as additions such as accident detection, satellite connection, Dual SIM, Dual eSIM, Face ID, IP68 water resistance 30 min at 6 meters, MagSafe and Ceramic Shield.

All this string of specifications and features make the iPhone 14 Plus becomes a great option, especially if you were looking for an iPhone model with very good autonomy for everyday use. And thanks to this Amazon offer, it could be yours with a discount of almost 100 euros that leaves it for 889 euros.

