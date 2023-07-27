Getir closes in Italy. 370 employees at risk of dismissal

Getir closes in Italy. The Turkish company that delivers home groceries has announced that it will also leave Spain and Portugal to focus on Great Britain, the United States and Germany, which together with the Netherlands and Turkey represent 96% of the company’s market. It is the third home delivery company that decides to leave Italy in the last 12 months. Exactly one year ago Gorillas, Getir’s main competitor in Italy, had decided to leave our country because it was considered unprofitable, firing 540 employees. While last month it was Uber Eats that decided to close its division in Italy, leaving 50 employees at home.

Getir has not provided official data on its employees, but according to our newspaper, Getir’s Italai employees number around 370. Of these, 87% are riders, while 13% are office staff. The unions involved speak of a “devastating impact on employment”. There is no official data on the number of people who used the Getir app on a regular basis, but according to Italian Tech there could be around 500,000 people who downloaded it in Italy alone.

After the boom during the Covid pandemic, which saw the explosion of food delivery services, the return to normality with the reopenings has had a huge impact on this sector of the digital economy. These startups (Getir is Turkish and was founded in 2015), have raised tens of billions of investments to enter strategic markets, such as the European and American ones are considered. Getir alone raised $1.8 billion in venture capital. But from what our newspaper learns, investors no longer intend to support the company in its expansion in the southern European market. Hence the decision to leave the three main countries of the Latin European market.

