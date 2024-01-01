Ghostrunner will be available for free on the Epic Games Store through the end of 2023

The Epic Games Store is wrapping up its daily free giveaways for 2023 with a final offering that’s sure to excite gamers. Until 4pm GMT tomorrow (January 1st), players can snag a free copy of Ghostrunner and add it to their library.

Ghostrunner, known for its fast-paced action and cyberpunk aesthetic, has received high praise since its launch. The game has garnered a loyal fan base and has been highly recommended by many in the gaming community.

In a review of the game, it was stated that “Fast-paced movement mechanics, mission time requirements, and combat systems, coupled with diverse enemies, make for a challenging yet satisfying gameplay experience.”

And for those who can’t get enough of the Ghostrunner universe, the sequel, Ghostrunner 2, is currently available at a discounted price of 15% off in stores until January 10 at 4pm GMT.

This offer is sure to attract a wave of new players and fans, and for anyone looking to kick off the new year with a thrilling gaming experience, Ghostrunner is certainly worth checking out.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

