Not even two weeks have passed since the announcement of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 that we are already back to talking about the top-of-the-range chips of the San Diego manufacturer. However, this time the leaks do not concern the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 arriving in 2023, but even the Snapdragon 8 Gen4, which will debut only in 2024.

The leaker Revegnusin fact, reported on Twitter that the Snapdragon 8 Gen4 chip, which will probably be launched in November 2024 and will see the light on the western market in early 2024, will finally say goodbye to the ARM architecture for your CPU. A small revolution for Qualcomm chips, which will replace ARM-based chips with processors equipped with Core Oryon, produced internally by Qualcomm itself.

According to Revegnus, Qualcomm hopes that i Oryon cores surpass those of ARM by 40% in terms of Multi-Core performance, thus ensuring a huge gap compared to the second and third generation Snapdragon 8: on the other hand, if Qualcomm’s goal is to win the performance race with Bionic chips of Apple, the transition to a proprietary design (exactly like that of the Bitten Apple) could be a must.

According to the leaker, however, it Snapdragon 8 Gen4 will be 3 nm and will be implemented with TSMC’s N3E node, the second (after the N3 node) three nanometers of the Taiwanese company. The SoC CPU will have 2 Nuvia Phoenix I Cores, the equivalent of high-performance Cores in ARM-based architectures, and 6 Nuvia Phoenix M Cores, equal to energy-efficient Cores in ARM-based SoCs.

Finally, the same leaker explains that this new architecture based on Nuvia’s Oryon technology (a company bought by Qualcomm in 2021 for 1.5 billion dollars) will bring smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen4 chips to exceed 9,100 points in Multi-Core on Geekbench 5, crossing a threshold hitherto thought unsurpassed by smartphones and tablets, as well as even various laptops. In Single-Core, however, the CPU will settle on 2,070 points.

Finally, it Snapdragon 8 Gen3 will be 4 nm and will be produced with TSMC’s N4P node: it will therefore be a minor upgrade compared to the current generation Snapdragon 8 Gen2. Despite this, the CPU will reach 1,800 points in Single-Core on Geekbench 5 and 6,500 points in Multi-Core, also on GeekBench 5.