The iPhone will have a Usb-C port. After years of speculation, this is confirmed by Apple itself, through Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. Along with Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president, Joswiak attended a live event of the Wall Street Journal, and answered Joanna Stern’s questions. The first was precisely on the new regulation from the European Community which requires the adoption of a USB-C port for charging and data transfer on all electronic devices starting from 2024.

“We’ve been talking about this for a decade or so,” explained Joswiak, and there was “some disagreement” over the idea of ​​a common regulation for chargers. “Despite the good intentions of the EU, regulation is complicated, and the EU initially insisted on the Micro-Usb port”, which is now obsolete.

The argument on which Apple insists is, as usual, the conflict between regulation and innovation: imposing a standard means forcing companies to comply with the current state of things, limiting the drive to seek alternative and perhaps better solutions. But anyway: even without explicitly admitting it, Joswiak confirmed that Apple will have to comply with the new legislation, despite the fact that the company is still fundamentally in disagreement with the bases of the European regulation. “Usb-C and Lightning are the two most popular connectors in the world, with over a billion people using a Lightning cable of some kind,” added Joswiak. For Apple, an acceptable solution is the current one: a cable with a Lightning connector on one end, and any connector on the other end.

The theme affects not only the iPhone, but other Apple devices as well, including the popular AirPods line of bluetooth headphones, as well as keyboards, mice, trackpads and other accessories. And yet, that the road has been traced is also shown by the new iPad line, just presented, which with the change in design has brought the Usb-C port even on the basic model.