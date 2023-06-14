Home » Goodbye Windows 10! Microsoft announced the abandonment of the most stable version of Windows 10 | XFastest News
As a relatively stable version of the Windows 10 operating system, Microsoft has now announcedOfficially dropping Windows 10 21H2.

Those who are still using Windows 10 21H2 should be prepared to accept the mandatory upgrade, and Microsoft will use the enabling package in the update to upgrade the computer to the 22H2 version.

Of course, Windows 11 is still an optional upgrade, but only on supported hardware.

Windows 10 version 21H2 isn’t the only product Microsoft has put to rest this year. Not long ago, Microsoft stopped supporting Windows 10 version 20H2 and the second-generation Surface Book.

Microsoft also confirmed that Windows 10 22H2 is the last version of Windows 10 and plans to end support in October 2025.

Right now, Windows 10 is in “maintenance mode” and only receives monthly cumulative updates with minor changes and security fixes.

In January of this year, Microsoft stopped downloads and sales of Windows 10 digital editions. Obviously, Microsoft has put more resources into Windows 11 and the expected launch of “Windows 12” in 2024.

