Google ads hit Apple! iPhone overheated, Pixel most in and trendiest-ePrice.HK

Google released a series of advertisements for the iPhone today, and it’s a series of “BestPhonesForever” advertisements. It compares the latest Pixel phones (including Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Fold) And (should be the latest) iPhone. In the ads, the iPhone was self-deprecating as a corny, outdated phone with features that weren’t quite as good as its rivals. The general meaning of the ad is that the iPhone used to be good, but now it can’t keep up with the new generation of mobile phones! Click to read the text, and the iPhone was laughed “x” after reading it. Would you switch to a Pixel phone because of this?

“BestPhonesForever” campaign

Google launched the “BestPhonesForever” campaign this time, with a total of five videos in it. The first Plateau, the iPhone laments that it is 14 years old and cannot keep up with the features of Pixel phones, such as 30x zoom camera, star photography, and AI artificial intelligence. The Pixel phone comforts the iPhone, mentioning its blue bubble (iMessage exclusive to the Apple line).

“Bubbles! Bubbles! I’m so old in the world, what is there to show off but the color of a bubble? I mean, there are hundreds of people lining up for me!” iPhone said dissatisfied. Finally, the iPhone dies, and the Pixel yells, “Here’s a charger! Quick D! Does anyone have a Lightning charger!”

In another ad, two phones under a starry sky, the iPhone laments that it can’t see the stars in the Pixel phone’s starry sky photography mode. And the third ad mocks Apple’s lack of privacy protection on public Wi-Fi. “I’m so shocked! Don’t use public Wi-Fi fast!” iPhone Zhong Hao nervously added: “There… There are hackers!” Use me!” This feature is not built into the iPhone.

In the fourth ad, the Pixel phone proposes to shoot a video, and then finds that the iPhone suddenly loses power. Pixel suddenly sticks to the iPhone, and uses Qi wireless charging to instantly charge the iPhone! Pixel sticks to the iPhone, without #MeToo, it actually saves the iPhone. In the last video, I saw the iPhone and envied all the functions of Pixel Fold, a Google folding machine. The Pixel showed off its latest feature, folding technology, and the iPhone yelled, “What time is this? Do I have a speeding car?” the iPhone asked.

​

Google used this “BestPhonesForever” label to mark these five ads, in addition to Pixel 7, to highlight Pixel Fold. Google launched the Pixel Fold in May, with a price of $1,800. Apple has not launched a foldable mobile phone yet, and there is no news about when it will be launched.

Source: Macrumors

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

