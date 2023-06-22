Home » KENZO officially announces SEVENTEEN member VERNON as its first global brand ambassador
KENZO officially announced that VERNON (Choi Hansol), a member of the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, has become the first global brand ambassador. He will appear in the KENZO 2024 Spring/Summer fashion show as a KENZO brand ambassador at Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023. show.

The 25-year-old K-pop rising star joins KENZO Artistic Director NIGO to build and expand a brand universe closely linked to the international entertainment industry; VERNON will be featured in various KENZO advertising campaigns, including apparel and sneakers collection.

Speaking of this appointment, KENZO Art Director NIGO said: “Welcome VERNON to join the KENZO family, I am very excited about his arrival.” VERNON also expressed his excitement: “I feel very honored to be part of KENZO’s global brand As an ambassador, I also look forward to exploring together with KENZO in this cooperation and showing a brand new side of me to fans and friends around the world.”

