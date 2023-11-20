Grand Opening of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland: A Magical Celebration

World of Frozen Unveiled at Hong Kong Disneyland

The highly anticipated World of Frozen, the world‘s first and largest “Frozen” themed park, has officially opened at Hong Kong Disneyland with a spectacular ceremony. Fans from around the globe gathered to witness the grand opening of this brand new tourist attraction and popular check-in point on November 20, 2023.

The concept of the World of Frozen began with a sketch seven years ago by Michel Den Dulk, the Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Creative Director. The park utilized real Norwegian landscapes and architecture, along with cutting-edge technology, to bring scenes from the beloved “Frozen” movie into reality.

During the grand celebration at Arendelle Harbor within the World of Frozen, guests were treated to a live performance of the “Frozen” theme by the Royal Arendelle Choir. They were then transported into Arendelle, where they witnessed magical displays of ice and snow by Elsa and the appearance of the adorable Olaf. The night was capped off with a stunning drone-themed light show under the dreamy starry sky of Arendelle.

CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger, expressed his excitement about the World of Frozen, highlighting the film’s incredible success and the company’s commitment to leveraging storytelling to drive theme park creativity.

The World of Frozen’s opening is particularly significant as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the movie “Frozen.” The park is the eighth distinct themed area at Hong Kong Disneyland, further expanding the park’s offerings.

The “Frozen” franchise has garnered massive success, with the two films earning over 1.284 billion dollars and 1.45 billion dollars at the global box office, respectively. The park’s focus on immersing visitors in the world of “Frozen” through architecture, immersive experiences, and exclusive IP-themed food and merchandise is expected to drive significant market prospects and contribute to the entire Hong Kong tourism market.

The launch of the World of Frozen has already seen an increase in visitors from Guangdong during the summer and the National Day holiday, surpassing the numbers from 2019. The park’s emphasis on delivering an immersive and captivating experience with strong IP appeal has contributed to its early success.

As fans flock to the World of Frozen for an enchanting experience, it’s evident that the allure of the “Frozen” franchise remains as strong as ever. The park’s dedication to bringing the beloved movie to life is a testament to the enduring appeal of the film and its characters.

The World of Frozen is now open for visitors looking to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of “Frozen” at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Source: Yangcheng Evening News

