Discussion on Real Estate Financial Relaxation Policies and Expansion of the White List for Real Estate Companies

Financial Regulatory Authorities Plan to Expand White List of Real Estate Companies

At a symposium on financial institutions last Friday (November 17), financial regulatory authorities discussed a number of real estate financial relaxation policies. One of the key proposals is to expand the white list of Chinese real estate developers, with 50 state-owned and private real estate companies potentially being included.

During the meeting, relevant people from major state-owned banks revealed details of the proposed “three no-lowers” policy. This policy outlines that the growth rate of each bank’s own real estate loans should not be lower than the average real estate loan growth rate of the banking industry. It also states that the growth rate of corporate loans to non-state-owned real estate enterprises should not be less than the average real estate loan growth rate of the banking industry. Additionally, the growth rate of real estate loans and the growth rate of individual mortgage loans to non-state-owned real estate enterprises should not be lower than the bank’s respective growth rates.

Furthermore, the meeting proposed the revision of measures for development loans, operating property loans, and personal housing loans.

A relevant person from a major state-owned bank confirmed that the regulatory agency is in the process of drafting the white list of Chinese real estate developers. The listed companies will receive benefits such as credit, debt, and equity financing. This white list has expanded from the list of systemically important high-quality real estate companies at the beginning of this year.

“We are still waiting for the People’s Bank of China to issue the list, but some banks have already started marketing to key customers,” the relevant person from the state-owned bank said.

The release of the white list is eagerly anticipated by the real estate industry and financial institutions. It is expected to provide a boost to the listed companies and potentially drive growth and investment in the real estate sector.

The Financial Associated Press provided the source of this article.

