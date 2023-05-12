Google and Samsung work together to reduce the problem of Android 14 and One UI 6.0 accidentally closing important background apps

Although the performance of smart phones is getting stronger and stronger, and the memory capacity is getting bigger and bigger, the multitasking function often causes many applications to occupy resources in the background, so the mobile phone system will also try to close some idle background applications to release However, the third-party interfaces of Android mobile phone brands sometimes close background applications too aggressively, and accidentally close some important applications from the background, causing users to miss some important information. Now Google has announced a partnership with Samsung that will enable Android 14 and One UI 6.0 to avoid accidentally closing background apps that may have important notifications.

In the statement of the two parties, Google and Samsung will ensure that the API specifies how the application runs in the background and maintain the consistency of the Android ecosystem. At that time, the application developed for Android 14 only needs to follow Android’s new foreground service API. After Android 14 and One UI 6.0 apps are turned to background mode, they will not be closed by mistake.

More Cool3C articles

2023 Comprehensive Income Tax Refund Lazy Package: Inquiry about tax refund eligibility, date and time of tax refund entry, do I need to declare tax refund? How to declare?

2023 Mother’s Day telecom tariff discount arrangement: Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone Telecom, Taiwan Star, Asia Pacific Telecom