Google Chrome will stop supporting Win7 and Win8.1 from February next year

Google Chrome will stop supporting Win7 and Win8.1 from February next year

Recently, Google announced that its Chrome browser will stop supporting Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 two older operating systems starting in February next year.

Google said that the Chrome 110 version is expected to be launched on February 7 next year. At that time, Chrome will no longer support Windows 7 and 8.1, and only Windows 10 or above will continue to receive continuous Chrome updates.

According to the website statistics of “Statcounter GlobalStats”, more than 10% of Windows users in the world are still using Windows 7, and only 2.7% of Windows 8.1. At present, Google Chrome is also the most used browser, accounting for more than 65% of the overall population, followed by Apple Safari (18%), and Microsoft Edge accounting for 4.32%.

