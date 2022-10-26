Recently, Google announced that its Chrome browser will stop supporting Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 two older operating systems starting in February next year.

Google said that the Chrome 110 version is expected to be launched on February 7 next year. At that time, Chrome will no longer support Windows 7 and 8.1, and only Windows 10 or above will continue to receive continuous Chrome updates.

According to the website statistics of “Statcounter GlobalStats”, more than 10% of Windows users in the world are still using Windows 7, and only 2.7% of Windows 8.1. At present, Google Chrome is also the most used browser, accounting for more than 65% of the overall population, followed by Apple Safari (18%), and Microsoft Edge accounting for 4.32%.