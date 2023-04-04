Home Technology Google cuts laptops and employee services to save money
Cuts in fitness classes and the frequency with which laptops are replaced. Alphabet Google announces a tightening on employee services to save money. The goal to be achieved for 2023 is that of “lasting savings through an improvement in speed and efficiency,” said Ruth Porat, the chief financial officer of Google in an email to employees reported by CNBC. The latest cost-cutting measures come as Alphabet – the Alphabet-owned company Google continues its toughest era of cost-cutting in its nearly two decades of life as a public company.

In January, the company said it would eliminate 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its workforce, to cope with slowing sales growth after a record increase in the number of employees. The cuts have manifested themselves in other ways. The company has refused to pay the rest of the maternity and medical leaves of the laid-off employees, CNBC previously reported. In her recent email, Porat said the layoffs were “the toughest decisions we’ve had to make.” take as a company”.

