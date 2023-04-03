Many people will use Apple iCloud, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and other cloud platforms to store different types of files, but if you are a Google Drive user, you should pay attention to the platform storage limit of 5 million files, even if there is still remaining storage capacity, you cannot upload new files. file.

A few days ago, a Reddit netizen discovered that Google Drive has a storage limit of 5 million files, claiming that Google has not warned in advance, there is this storage limit, and will receive a notification that the upload failed, even if the storage space is not used up, it cannot be used. A spokesperson for Google Workspace also confirmed the changes, citing strong performance and reliability.

In addition to the above restrictions for Google Drive personal users, OneDrive for Business has a limit of 50,000 files per folder, but Microsoft representatives said that other cloud services have no relevant restrictions, and Dropbox has no relevant settings. Therefore, some other Reddit netizens pointed out that if multiple files are compressed into a zip file and uploaded, the above restrictions may be lifted.

