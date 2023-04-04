Listen to the audio version of the article

Airfare is an often debated topic. The companies are often reproached for practicing extremely flexible price policies online, which also vary according to the geographical area of ​​the IP address or the user already profiled (whether he has already bought tickets or not) with the consequence of making the a sector that should legitimately have a transparent and clear pricing policy.

Google aims to change the game by announcing the launch of the Google Flights service, a new lowest price guarantee feature that promises to monitor prices daily and possibly refund customers the difference if the fare drops at any time from booking to departure.

“We’ll monitor the price each day until you leave, and if it drops, we’ll refund you the difference via Google Pay. Now you can book with the certainty of not missing out on a great deal,” Google says on its official blog to announce the novelty, which is currently in a testing phase with availability limited to only flights departing from the United States selected with Alaska airlines, Spirits and Hawaii.

If the round-trip flight itinerary you book is eligible, Google will display a blue badge above the fare to guarantee the best price. You can then book your itinerary directly on Google using the “Book on Google” link in the search results.

As for discounts, customers will receive email notifications and see payments appear automatically in their Google Pay accounts (to be activated if you don’t have one). From there, they’ll be free to transfer that money to personal bank accounts.