Dave Burke, vice president of engineering, Android, speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam – RC110BD61610

Google’s I/O event this year,It is confirmed that it will debut on May 10, US Western Time, which is the early morning of May 11 local time. Like last year, I/O 2023 will only be open to a “limited live audience,” but of course there will be live events. Since the outbreak, Google has not held large-scale physical I/O events that are open to general developers. Among them, the 2020 I/O is directly canceled, and the 2021 is held at the headquarters in Mountain View and only employees can participate.

The most eye-catching of I/O 2023 is undoubtedly the opening speech of CEO Sundar Pichai. Compared with the past few years, due to the challenges from OpenAI and Microsoft in this year’s I/O, how Google will respond to the AI ​​part will definitely attract attention. If it is not surprising, Google should also spend some time explaining The development progress of AI technology, and even release more new products based on AI.

In order to prevent Microsoft from occupying the page, Google urgently launched the AI ​​​​chat robot Bard, but in its own advertisement, it was found that the answer content was wrong, which made Bard a bit unlucky. Although Google immediately came up with an improvement plan, it is already one step behind OpenAI and Microsoft. If you want to make a comeback, Google is bound to launch a product at I/O that proves that it has the same strength.